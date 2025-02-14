Flyte Return with New Harmony-Strewn Single 'I'm Not There' 　​  ​ 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



UK indie songwriter duo Will Taylor and Nick Hill, aka Flyte, have shared “I’m Not There,” their first taste of new music in 2025 and since their acclaimed self-titled third album back in 2023. The duo headed out to Somerset to work with the BRIT Award-winning producer Ethan Johns (Paul McCartney, Ray Lamontagne, Laura Marling) at his home studios. The result is a raw, homespun, harmony-strewn song that evokes the longing, plaintive expression of something akin to Nick Drake. A song for cold but sunny Sunday mornings.

Will Taylor says, “Although regular therapy and the ever-enlightening practice of songwriting has helped me immensely over the years, a lack of self-love, self-forgiveness, and the baggage of family trauma still hangs around - sometimes heavily. This song was written under a particularly dense cloud, with a rainy brain. I was draining my subconscious, not present in the slightest.”

He adds, “It’s a fully live performance, cut right at the start of the album recording session. We played it once and once only, and that’s all the listener hears bar a single piano added later. Nick, Ethan, and I hadn’t played as this trio before and you can hear us introducing ourselves to each other, figuring the whole thing out as we played. Ethan, as well as being a sensational producer/engineer is an experienced, emotionally intelligent drummer, which provided a safety net that allowed us to step blindly into the performance with no preparation.

“It’s taught us that there, in that risky place, is where the truth is most easily coaxed out of us,” says Taylor.

Flyte will be back on the road this spring, kicking off European dates on March 3rd in Antwerp and concluding on April 8th at Chelsea in Vienna. Find the full list of dates below and for more information visit here.

Flyte 2025 Spring Tour Dates:

3rd March – Kavka Oudaan, Antwerp

26th March – Róisín Dubh, Galway

27th March – Dolan’s Pub & Restaurant, Limerick

28th March – Cyrpus Avenue, Cork

29th March – Levis Bar, Bellydehob

1st April – Hotel Cecil, Copenhagen

4th April – Poppodium Grenswerk, Venlo

6th April – Haldern Pop Bar, Rees

8th April – Chelsea, Vienna

9th April – Milla, Munich

10th April – Yard Club, Cologne

11th April – Bogen F, Zürich

12th – 13th April – Zermatt Unplugged, Zermatt

About Flyte:

After the success of Flyte, the duo have become known for their “vocal chemistry” (The Needle Drop), and musical “harmony” (Rolling Stone), as well as developing a tight-knit circle of creatives. Past collaborations include Laura Marling, Billie Marten, Madison Cunningham, Bombay Bicycle Club, The Staves, and Florence Pugh, as well as making fans of high-profile artists like Sigrid, Holly Humberstone, and more.

It’s been a fruitful couple of years for Flyte, touring across the globe and growing their popular songwriting workshops from in-person classes to in-depth digital experiences. They've also welcomed bigger groups and budding musicians internationally. This practice helps Flyte and the hundreds that have since joined them.

Photo Credit: Madison Rensing

