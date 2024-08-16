Flying Lotus Shares Brand New Track 'Garmonbozia'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Flying Lotus is back with a brand new track, “Garmonbozia,” just before hitting the stage at several festivals including All Points East in London and OFF DAYS in Hamburg and Berlin.

Of all the strange sounds FlyLo’s incorporated over the course of his almost 20-year career, “Garmonbozia” might boast the most uncanny one of all: his own singing. Drenched in a sludgy bass line while riding a beat that lurches back and forth, he sings of “pain and sorrow.” Midway through, the synths bloom into full ‘80s sci-fi, softening the song until it eventually fades to an unsettling gurgle.

While “Garmonbozia” is Ellison’s first single since “The Room” in 2022, in recent years Ellison's creative output has expanded beyond releasing records and touring, establishing him as a true polymath. In addition to his iconic musical output, Ellison co-wrote, directed and scored a segment for the renowned found footage horror anthology V/H/S 99. He recently completed filming the Sci-Fi Horror film Ash - starring Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) and Eiza González (3 Body Problem), in which he served as both Director and Composer. He also composed music for and executive produced the Netflix anime series Yasuke and created the theme for Apple's Magic Johnson doc They Call Me Magic.

Catch Flying Lotus at All Points East Festival in London on August 17th and at the OFF DAYS festival series on August 20th and 21st in Hamburg and Berlin.

Photo Credit: Fabrice Bourgelle

