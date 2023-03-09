Florence + the Machine Cover No Doubt's 'Just A Girl' for YELLOWJACKETS

SHOWTIME has released the official trailer for season two of the Emmy-nominated drama "YELLOWJACKETS."

The season two trailer also marks the release of Florence + The Machine's exclusive new single "Just A Girl," a cover of No Doubt's iconic song from 1995, which is now available to download and stream here. The single is produced by Florence Welch and Mark Bowen of IDLES.

Season two of "YELLOWJACKETS" will debut on demand and on streaming Friday, March 24 for all SHOWTIME subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Season one, which has a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and received seven Emmy nominations, averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms and was the second-most streamed series in SHOWTIME history. "YELLOWJACKETS" is produced for SHOWTIME by studio Entertainment One (eOne).

"I'm such a huge fan of 'YELLOWJACKETS' and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a 'deeply unsettling' way for the show," says Florence Welch. "We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone whose first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job."

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), "YELLOWJACKETS" is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

In season two, two months have passed since Shauna gave Jackie the cold shoulder- to disastrous results. In the face of their deepening hunger and fear, the tension among our Yellowjackets has only grown worse. The harsh conditions of winter are intensifying by the day, and the psyches of our survivors are deteriorating just as fast.

Threatened by the darkness of the wilderness- and the haunting memories of it in the present- our former state champs will be forced to make impossible decisions. As they confront the horrible truth of what survival entails, the real nightmare for each of them will be to figure out who they are- and what they are willing to sacrifice in order to stay alive.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, "YELLOWJACKETS" stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar® and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable).

Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) have also joined the second season as series regulars, along with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) in a season-long guest arc.

Season two also stars Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (SHAMELESS), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue) and Kevin Alves.

"YELLOWJACKETS" is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine serves as executive producer along with Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson and Karyn Kusama who directed the pilot.

