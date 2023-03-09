Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Florence + the Machine Cover No Doubt's 'Just A Girl' for YELLOWJACKETS

Florence + the Machine Cover No Doubt's 'Just A Girl' for YELLOWJACKETS

Season two of “YELLOWJACKETS” will debut on demand and on streaming Friday, March 24.

Mar. 09, 2023  

SHOWTIME has released the official trailer for season two of the Emmy-nominated drama "YELLOWJACKETS."

The season two trailer also marks the release of Florence + The Machine's exclusive new single "Just A Girl," a cover of No Doubt's iconic song from 1995, which is now available to download and stream here. The single is produced by Florence Welch and Mark Bowen of IDLES.

Season two of "YELLOWJACKETS" will debut on demand and on streaming Friday, March 24 for all SHOWTIME subscribers, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Season one, which has a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and received seven Emmy nominations, averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms and was the second-most streamed series in SHOWTIME history. "YELLOWJACKETS" is produced for SHOWTIME by studio Entertainment One (eOne).

"I'm such a huge fan of 'YELLOWJACKETS' and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a 'deeply unsettling' way for the show," says Florence Welch. "We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone whose first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job."

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), "YELLOWJACKETS" is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

In season two, two months have passed since Shauna gave Jackie the cold shoulder- to disastrous results. In the face of their deepening hunger and fear, the tension among our Yellowjackets has only grown worse. The harsh conditions of winter are intensifying by the day, and the psyches of our survivors are deteriorating just as fast.

Threatened by the darkness of the wilderness- and the haunting memories of it in the present- our former state champs will be forced to make impossible decisions. As they confront the horrible truth of what survival entails, the real nightmare for each of them will be to figure out who they are- and what they are willing to sacrifice in order to stay alive.

Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, "YELLOWJACKETS" stars Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Oscar® and Emmy nominee Juliette Lewis (Camping), Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything) and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable).

Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under, Servant) and Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi) have also joined the second season as series regulars, along with Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) in a season-long guest arc.

Season two also stars Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Samantha Hanratty (SHAMELESS), Courtney Eaton (Mad Max: Fury Road), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Warren Kole (Shades of Blue) and Kevin Alves.

"YELLOWJACKETS" is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine serves as executive producer along with Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson and Karyn Kusama who directed the pilot.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers.

SNI also operates the premium services THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, as well as on demand versions of all three brands. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV®.

Listen to the new single here:



Gwamz Releases New Single Last Night Photo
Gwamz Releases New Single 'Last Night'
At the end of 2022, Gwamz dropped a snippet of his new track 'Last Night' on TikTok, which quickly went viral and now has over 1.3M plays. Heavily influenced by his African heritage and artists such as Knucks, H.E.R, Burna Boy, and Kojo Funds, the rising star has already garnered key tastemaker support from GRM, SBTV and Link Up TV.
Clayton Mullen Releases New Single Sell This Truck Photo
Clayton Mullen Releases New Single 'Sell This Truck'
Clayton Mullen is looking to “Sell This Truck,” with his newest release. Written by Jordan Walker and CMA Award winning songwriter Jacob Davis (“Buy Dirt”), “Sell This Truck” comes on the heels of the success of Clayton's previous releases “You Me + Country Song,” “Whiskey on It” and “South of Forever.”  
Devon Cole Shares New Single Call U After Rehab Photo
Devon Cole Shares New Single 'Call U After Rehab'
Toronto-based alt-pop singer and songwriter Devon Cole is back with her new single, “Call U After Rehab.' Following her hit singles like “W.I.T.C.H.” and “Hey Cowboy,” “Call U After Rehab” exemplifies Devon’s softer side. “’Call U After Rehab’ is my most vulnerable release yet,” says Devon.
Sam Hunt Releases New Song Outskirts With Summer Tour On Sale Now Photo
Sam Hunt Releases New Song 'Outskirts' With Summer Tour On Sale Now
Multi-Platinum-selling hitmaker Sam Hunt releases new song “Outskirts.' In the new track, written by Hunt with Zach Crowell, Josh Osborne, and Jerry Flowers, the Georgia-native pines over a could-have-been life with a could-have-been wife as the loneliness is amplified by sorrowful guitar.

From This Author - Michael Major


Adam Mah Returns With New Single 'Video Subscription'Adam Mah Returns With New Single 'Video Subscription'
March 9, 2023

Adam attended the famed Langley Fine Arts School, forming the band Derrival in high school, while touring across North America with acts such as The Zolas, Hey Ocean!, and performing at festivals, sharing the stage with Vampire Weekend, Childish Gambino, Young the Giant, Death Cab for Cutie, The Airborne Toxic Event, and Half Moon Run, and more.
The Hold Steady to Share New Song TomorrowThe Hold Steady to Share New Song Tomorrow
March 9, 2023

The Hold Steady will share their latest song, “Understudies,” tomorrow, Friday, March 10, at all DSPs and streaming services. The release of “Understudies” will mark the third track heralding The Hold Steady’s ninth studio album, The Price of Progress, arriving on their own Positive Jams label via Thirty Tigers in three weeks.
Composer Ellen Reid Signs to Wise Music GroupComposer Ellen Reid Signs to Wise Music Group
March 9, 2023

A composer and sound artist whose breadth of work spans opera, sound design, film scoring, ensemble, and choral writing, she was awarded the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in Music for her opera, p r i s m. Reid is currently working on a work for string orchestra commissioned by the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
TALOS Releases New Single 'Solarr'TALOS Releases New Single 'Solarr'
March 9, 2023

Talos is the Cork, Ireland-based artist, Eoin French. He released his debut album, Wild Alee, in 2017. Dubbed 'a spectacularly assured debut deserving of a wide audience” by The Irish Times, it received a nomination for the Choice Music Prize in his native Ireland, and led to extensive touring in Ireland, the UK and Europe.
Latin Power Trio The Tiarras Release New SingleLatin Power Trio The Tiarras Release New Single
March 9, 2023

Latin power trio The Tiarras released their new single and reimagined version of classic Cuban song “La Negra Tomasa,” earlier this week. After posting their version of the song to TikTok, the track quickly went viral, garnering over 450,000 views with fans asking for an official release. Plus, check out new tour dates!
share