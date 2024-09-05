Flora Cash Releases New Single 'My Ex Would've Left By Now'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Flora Cash, the celebrated Swedish/American indie-pop duo, is thrilled to unveil their latest single, “My Ex Would’ve Left By Now.” The song and its accompanying video debuted today at Magnet Magazine and is available now on all major digital platforms for any playlist shares. “My Ex Would’ve Left By Now" is latest pre-release single from their eagerly anticipated album, set to release this fall via the band's label Flower Money Records.



Reflecting on the theme of enduring love, the band’s Cole Randall shares, “With 'My Ex Would’ve Left By Now,' we're reflecting on the struggle to accept the care and patience of someone who stays, even when we feel unworthy. We aimed to capture the tension between recognizing our flaws and appreciating the rare love that endures despite them.”



Shpresa Lleshaj adds, “This track offers a raw and introspective look at self-doubt and the fear of not living up to our end of the bargain.”



“My Ex Would’ve Left By Now” follows a series of acclaimed singles, including “Like No One Could,” “Dragon,” “Baby I Love You,” “HOLY WATER,” and “i’m tired,” accompanied by stunning music videos.



Formed in 2012, Flora Cash, comprised of Shpresa Lleshaj and Cole Randall, embodies a narrative of love, resilience, and artistic triumph. Lleshaj fled war-torn Kosovo, while Randall overcame a challenging upbringing marked by an incarcerated father. Their paths serendipitously crossed on SoundCloud, leading to a Minneapolis meeting that birthed Flora Cash. The duo’s journey, united by their shared passion for music, saw them marry in 2013 and embark on a path characterized by creative evolution.



In 2015, Flora Cash signed with Icons Creating Evil Art and soon garnered nominations for Swedish Artist of the Year and Swedish Newcomer of the Year. Their debut full-length album, Nothing Lasts Forever (And It’s Fine), released in April 2017, marked the beginning of their breakthrough. The hit single “You’re Somebody Else” reached #1 on alternative radio, went viral on TikTok, and achieved Platinum certification in the US, alongside multiple Gold and Platinum certifications globally.



The duo's partnership with Sony Music’s RCA Records led to high-profile television appearances, including performances on The Late Late Show with James Corden and Live with Kelly and Ryan. Their music has been featured in TV series such as The Good Doctor, Locke & Key, and Janet King.



Flora Cash continued to captivate audiences with headlining tours and acclaimed albums, including Baby, It’s Okay (March 2020) and Our Generation (October 2021). The latter’s poignant single “Soul Mate” became a wedding favorite, earning tens of millions of streams and views and underscoring the duo’s deep emotional connection with their fans.



With the release of “My Ex Would’ve Left By Now,” alongside previous singles “Like No One Could,” “Dragon,” “Baby I Love You,” “HOLY WATER,” and “i’m tired,” Flora Cash continues to explore themes of love and life, marking another significant chapter in their inspiring journey.

Photo credit: Maren Celest

