Flatland Cavalry Unveils New Extended Album 'Flatland Forever(more)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An extended version of Flatland Cavalry’s 10-year anniversary album, Flatland Forever, is out now via Interscope Records. Flatland Forever(more) features all 25 tracks from Flatland Forever as well as additional band commentary, alternate versions of fan-favorites such as “A Life Where We Work Out” and “One I Want,” and “Mis Últimas Palabras”—their first song performed in both Spanish and English.

A compilation of some of their most beloved songs from the past ten years, Flatland Forever was released last month to critical acclaim with Billboard praising, “a stellar catalog of songs…top-notch new material.” Additionally, Holler declares, “It’s a brilliant collection, a stunning mix of the old and the new” and All Country News proclaims, “the Texas powerhouses are proving why they’re the heart and soul of today’s country music…a perfect reflection of their musical ethos: honest, heartfelt storytelling paired with captivating melodies.”

In further celebration of their breakout year, the band will release the full-length performance video of their Ryman Auditorium headline debut this Monday, December 23 at 8:00pm CT on YouTube. “A truly amazing show” (Holler), the milestone concert featured special guests Kaitlin Butts and Colby Acuff and saw the band receive their first-ever RIAA certification (“A Life Where We Work Out,” certified Gold).

Known for their electric live shows, the band will also perform their first-ever headline arena show at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on December 31 and will kick off their “Flatland Forever Tour” next year. Newly confirmed stops include Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy, Birmingham’s Alabama Theatre, Omaha’s Steelhouse Omaha, Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater, Madison’s The Sylvee, Memphis’ Minglewood Hall, Charlottesville’s Ting Pavilion and Portland’s Crystal Ballroom among many others.

Since playing their first show as a group in Lubbock, TX in 2014, Flatland Cavalry has received widespread attention from fans, fellow artists and critics alike, with Rolling Stone declaring, “Flatland Cavalry Are at the Fore of the Red Dirt Renaissance…one of the most dynamic presences in country music,” while The Wall Street Journal praises, “This is a straightforward, upbeat electrified country-rock band” and American Songwriter proclaims, “a dynamic representation of country music…Kris Kristofferson and John Prine’s enduring influence of folk storytelling traces through.”

The band also recently wrote and recorded songs for two major film soundtracks (Twisters and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), received their first ACM Awards nomination (Group of the Year) and had music featured on Paramount’s “Yellowstone” and “Landman” and Netflix’s “The Ranch.” Additionally, they’ve garnered more than 500 million streams across platforms to date, earned six #1 singles at Texas Country Radio and toured relentlessly including countless sold-out headline dates as well as shows with Willie Nelson, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Midland and more. Most recently, Flatland Cavalry reached #1 on Shazam’s U.S. Top 200 chart after their song “How Long” was featured in “Yellowstone.” Receiving over 81,000 Shazams, the song surpassed tracks by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, The Weekend & Playboi Carti and more.

Based in both Texas and Nashville, Flatland Cavalry is Cleto Cordero (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jason Albers (drums, percussion), Jonathan Saenz (bass, background vocals), Reid Dillon (electric guitar), Wesley Hall (fiddle) and AdamGallegos (piano, organ, keys, mandolin, banjo, acoustic guitar, Wurlitzer, Mellotron).

Photo credit: Fernando Garcia

Comments