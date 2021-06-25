Flamingosis Releases Debut Studio Album 'Daymaker'

Celebrating the release of his debut studio album Daymaker, Brooklyn-based electronic solo-act Flamingosis expands upon the foundation set via the release of the album's three singles 'Wild Summer', 'Daymaker' and 'Cosmic Feeling' all released over the course of the last year.

Daymaker is an electronic journey through time and space, melding high energy future-funk beats with melodic soundscapes, spaced out synths, and groovy guitar riffs. Available now on all streaming services of choice, limited edition Daymaker vinyl and merchandise options are also available inclusive of 180g double LP with pink discs and a 12x24 poster insert, beach towel, sunglasses and more exclusive items.

Daymaker is peppered with a potpourri of collaborations and samplings from both all-star talent and up and coming artists across a breadth of complimenting genres. With contributors ranging from keyboardist Borahm Lee [Pretty Lights], Jeff Franca [Thievery Corporation], Hunter Roberts, hip-hop funk duo Recess and Mike Tallman [Euforquestra], all while incorporating samples from the late '70s-early '80s from the likes of Graham Central Station, Tim Maia, The Voices of East Harlem, Eddie Hazel, Niteflyte, and more.

A bright, brief introduction to the ambient, otherworldly sounds of Daymaker, 'First Light' transitions smoothly into the funk-fueled instrumentals of 'Daybreak' utilizing complimenting synth melodies and exacting a vision of an album that sonically scales a scene of sunup to sundown.

A jammy series of guitar riffs build into an expansive edition of 'Is It Love (Remix)', packing in a series of punchy synths across its duration. Capturing the vibe of summertime, the album's inaugural single 'Wild Summer', originally released last August, is a kick-back tune for the season and takes listeners to a warm place in any setting. Paying homage to his family in the official music video for 'Wild Summer', Flamingosis incorporates old footage of his father and uncle who were world-renowned professional frisbee players back in the 1970s-1980s. His father and uncle coined the term "Flamingosis" as a freestyle frisbee move, inspiring Aaron's stage name for his projects.

Furthering upon the tropical thematics, 'Return To Oasis' harmoniously blends a fusion of hip-hop and funk across its measures that result in a top tune to surf to. Diversifying Daymaker's palette to a Latin variety, the Joe Battan inspired 'Make It Happen' is composed of plentiful organic elements across guitar, synths and percussion - both this and the following Eddie Hazel driven cut 'Sunnyvale' feature both inspired samples and original studio recordings.

Climactic in nature, 'Breakdown' brims with thoughtfully composed progressions varying in intensity seeing the album half way through. Personal and sentimental to Aaron, 'Since I Met You' is an emotive track that boasts a funk laden style of romanticism. In close resemblance to the album's introduction, 'Aurora' was inspired by The Northern Lights and is a vibrant exploration across bright, colorful soundscapes.

The album's title track and sophomore single 'Daymaker' is a roller coaster through buoyant varieties in style, implementing a vast array of organic string and brass alongside an eclectic percussive profile. Set in the midst of summer, the animated video for 'Daymaker' , produced by Tandem Media, takes the viewer on a unique visual journey through the city - from the viewpoint of the frisbee - to experience the best aspects of a perfect summer day. As the album draws towards sunset, 'Avenue of the Fireflies' resembles a summer night in New York at dusk when the streets are brightened by their bioluminescence.

Having served as the penultimate single ahead of the album's release in-full, 'Cosmic Feeling' brings Daymaker to its conclusion. A massive collaborative effort, 'Cosmic Feeling' was recorded at Color Red Studios in Denver, Colorado. Engineered by Tallman, Eddie Roberts and produced by Flamingosis, 'Cosmic Feeling' arranges an eclectic variety of unique sonic elements. Seeing the album's progression from morning into the night to day's end, the final track and animated video for Flamingosis's debut studio album captures a nocturnal venture into the cosmos.

Flamingosis is also preparing tirelessly for an extensive North American fall tour supporting the release of Daymaker, which will see him play 24 live shows hitting all major markets, With full dates listed below, tickets are on-sale now for all shows on the upcoming tour set to run from September through to December 2021.

In the midst of the buzz for the release of the new album, just last week Flamingosis hosted an interactive Super Smash Brothers tournament over Twitch, where fans had the opportunity to face off with Aaron as well as compete against each other for a private preview of Daymaker ahead of its release. Alongside his passion for producing innovative music, Flamingosis enjoys engaging with his fans over common interests and fans can expect more opportunities to connect with the burgeoning artist in the time ahead.

Flamingosis' (real name Aaron Velasquez) progressive future-funk style of electronic music has amassed him nearly 100 million lifetime streams across platforms, with over 100K followers across social media channels. He has performed and collaborated with many notable artists in the electronic space such as Big Gigantic, GRiZ, Gramatik, Madeon, Emancipator, Tokimonsta, Matoma, Yung Bae, Elliot Lipp and Pure Colors, and appeared on major festival lineups including Austin City Limits, Electric Forest, Okeechobee, Holy Ship!, Shambhala and more.

Listen here: