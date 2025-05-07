Finnish Rockers The Rasmus to Play Charity Gig at Atlas Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of Finland's most internationally known bands, The Rasmus, will play a charity gig in Ukraine this summer on July 19 as the headliner of the Atlas Festival, as the only foreign artist at the event.

"It's scary to play in the middle of war, but we want to show our support for the Ukrainian people. We have a massive fan base in Ukraine and we've also previously done a joint song with the Ukrainian Eurovision winner Kalush Orchestra" - frontman Lauri Ylönen.

Over 60,000 people are expected to arrive at the festival. The festival has a comprehensive security system and the event is prepared to evacuate the audience and performers in just a few minutes if necessary. Last year, the festival raised over two million euros for charity. The artists can choose to direct their charitable funds to any Ukraine-related cause, such as supporting children's hospitals, purchasing ambulances, or helping combat medical personnel.

The Rasmus recently released the electrifying new single “Creatures of Chaos” via Better Noise Music and Playground Music. With their signature blend of dark atmospheres and anthemic melodies, the band once again proves why they remain a force to be reckoned with in the rock world. In their native Finland, where they are the reigning #1 rock band, The Rasmus stands at #1 on Spotify, YouTube, Instagram and Deezer as far as followers, views, likes and streams.

ABOUT ATLAS FESTIVAL

The first edition of Atlas festival dates back to 2015 and ran successfully until 2019. In 2024 the organizers bravely brought it back, creating the biggest music event to take place in Ukraine since the invasion started, with 63,000 people in 3 days. The festival had a robust safety framework to ensure the artists' and audience's safety. The new venue - Blockbuster Mall - has the biggest underground parking in all of Ukraine (50000 m2), which can quickly become a shelter.

In fact, in case of alarm, the entire festival can be evacuated to the shelter in a matter of minutes. The organizers worked and continue to work with the State Emergency Services, regional military administration and city administration to ensure the mitigation of all risks and the preparation for any threats without any danger to the people.

The festival entirely revolves around a big charity goal - to raise 100mln UAH (2.3 M EUR) to help the country. In 2024 Atlas Festival reached the goal with the help of its audience, artists, influencers and everyone who was involved. The whole festival was built around raising these funds with the help of our artist, sponsors, audience and all the country's volunteers, influencers and opinion leaders.

Photo credit: Venla Shalin

