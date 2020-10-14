Final Seasons of SPIRAL Streams November 17 on MHz Choice

Created by Alexandra Clert and Guy-Patrick Sainderichin.

MHz Networks announces its premiere dates for the final two seasons of the French television police procedural and legal drama, Spiral. The first two of twelve episodes of the penultimate Season 7 will premiere on MHz Choice beginning November 17, followed by a weekly release of two episodes. Spiral: Season 8 will premiere on January 5, 2021 and will follow the same release format.

Created by Alexandra Clert and Guy-Patrick Sainderichin and originally released in France in 1998 as Engrenages, Spiral became a sensation across Europe and Australia, winning awards and commendations from TV France and The Royal Television Society in the UK, among others, and the International Emmy® Award for Best Drama Series.



The series features an all-star cast including Audrey Fleurot (A French Village) as attorney Joséphine Karlsson, who often finds herself at odds with Police Captain Laure Berthaud, played by Caroline Proust (The Tunnel), and Police Lieutenant Gilou Escoffier, played by Thierry Godard (A French Village, The Chalet).



"Spiral has been part of the MHz Choice DNA since our creation so it will be a bittersweet event for us when the series comes to an end," said MHz Networks president and CEO Frederick Thomas. "It's remarkable how large of a fan base Spiral has garnered throughout the years. Our audience will not be disappointed with these final two seasons."



In addition to Spiral: Season 7, MHz Networks will also premiere new seasons of the audience favorites, Magellan and Murder In..., as well as the two-part police thriller, The Informer.

