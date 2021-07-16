Felicity Releases Debut Full-Length Album 'Dear Universe'

The wait is over for Dear Universe, the highly anticipated debut album from rock band FELICITY. Featuring latest singles "The Weather," "Lonely Nights," and more, the album has recently captivated Rock Sound, Outburn, Alternative Press, and more - all of whom have applauded the band's ability to blend elements of pop-punk, metalcore, and pop to craft an adventurous and exhilarating collection of songs. Fans can stream Dear Universe, out now via Adventure Cat Records, here: https://ps.onerpm.com/dearuniverse. For more information, please visit: www.wearefelicity.com.

"For our first ever full-length LP, we couldn't be any more proud of ourselves both individually and as a band," the band shares. "We are beyond grateful to have the support of such an incredible team of true professionals around us to help give 'Dear Universe' the life it deserves."

They continue: "We wrote 'Dear Universe' from the hearts of the five of us with each song telling the story from some of the greatest moments of our lives to the most tragic of experiences we've ever faced. We allowed ourselves to become completely vulnerable by getting out of our comfort zone and writing songs that told the real story of who FELICITY is."

Felicity will be celebrating the release of their new album with a special album release show on Friday, August 27th at The Abbey in Orlando. Montgomery Drive Presents "FELICITY's (super late) 'Dear Universe' Album Release Show with Special Guests Hungover, Outatime, Palm Tree Square, and Keep it a Secret." Tickets are on sale now and available here: https://montgomerydrive.com/events.

