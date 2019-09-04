Fawning To Release Too Late EP On NeverNotGoth On September 20; Stream The Title Track

On September 20 Fawning will release their debut EP Too Late on NeverNotGoth a brand new subsidiary from Graveface Records (Casket Girls, Xiu Xiu, Appleseed Cast, Tokyo Shoegazer etc). The NeverNotGoth label will reissue obscure darkwave/industrial/goth gems but will also release new artists and Fawning's EP is available to pre-order HERE. Today Fawning shared the title track from the EP with Post-Punk Magazine and the song can be shared at Bandcamp orSoundcloud. About the song the band told Post-Punk "'Too Late' was the first song that we finished together. The lyrics are mostly about being so invested and in love in a relationship, that the other person could really do nothing wrong and even if they did, you wouldn't be able to leave. But it also just words because they sounded good."

Fawning is a gothy dream pop duo from the Bay area featuring Cheyenne Avant (of Graveface artistNight School) and Devin Nunes. Their music is equal parts serene and beautiful and at times, borderline creepy. Perfect music for autumn. Cheyenne and Devin met many years ago while playing shows together with their previous projects. Fawning was originally formed only as a recording project but in mid-2019, decided to transition to a live band with the addition of Eddie Salgado on bass to complete the lineup. The band cites Cocteau Twins, Cranes, & Julee Cruise as influences for their debut EP.

Listen to "Too Late" below.

Track list:

1. Down With Me

2. Too Late

3. You're Not Mine

4. Awake At Night

Photo courtesy of the artist.





Related Articles View More Music Stories