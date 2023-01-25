Fall Out Boy Release New Song 'Heartbreak Feels So Good' from Forthcoming Album' So Much (For) Stardust'

GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy are offering another glimpse into their highly anticipated new album So Much (For) Stardust with the drop of a brand new song "Heartbreak Feels So Good" - listen everywhere now and watch the music video below.

Tonight, the band will return to Chicago to play a sold-out show at Metro. The show sold out within hours of its announcement on Monday morning.

The release of "Heartbreak Feels So Good" follows Fall Out Boy's announcement last week that their eighth studio album So Much (For) Stardust will arrive March 24, 2023 on Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records. The record was produced by Neal Avron. Pre-order So Much (For) Stardust here.

In tandem with the album announcement, the band released the record's first single "Love From The Other Side," immediately setting off a global wave of unprecedented excitement and chatter from fans worldwide that shows no signs of slowing. Consequence hailed that the track "pushes guitars back to the forefront, while demonstrating the band hasn't lost any of their flair for the dramatic."

The band performed the broadcast debut of "Love From The Other Side" the night of its release on Jimmy Kimmel Live! - watch here. On January 31, the band will return to the show to perform the broadcast debut of "Heartbreak Feels So Good." Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on ABC at 11:35/10:35c, and is available next day on Hulu.

Anticipation for the So Much (For) Stardust started brewing last November, after a mysterious ad appeared in the Chicago Tribune and continued building with multiple teaser sites in December, the latter of which featured a clay animation video titled "A Claymation Fall Out Boy Celebration" on Christmas that included a quick audio preview of "Love From The Other Side" for eagle-eared fans.

On January 11, the band officially revealed the single's release date just days before they took the stage at the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on January 14 in Los Angeles, CA.

So Much (For) Stardust is Fall Out Boy's first new studio album since 2018's M A N I A, which garnered a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Album and marked their third consecutive and fourth overall #1 album.

Most recently, Fall Out Boy embarked on THE HELLA MEGA TOUR in July 2021 alongside Green Day & Weezer, playing live in front of over 1 million fans on a sold-out global stadium tour. The U.S. leg included numerous sold out stadium gigs - including renowned venues like Chicago's Wrigley Field, Boston's Fenway Park and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium.

Critical and fan acclaim poured in, with USA Today hailing it "the most stacked line-up of any rock tour in 2021," Billboard noting that each night was "serving up a buffet of hits in front of one of the largest concert crowds," and Rolling Stone calling it "wildly entertaining." The tour was nominated for both Major Tour of the Year and Best Rock Tour at the Pollstar Awards in 2021. The international leg of the tour took place throughout the summer of 2022.

About Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy's seventh studio album M A N I A debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in January 2018 and garnered a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Album. The record marked the band's third consecutive and fourth overall #1 album respectively and featured the global smash "The Last of the Real Ones.

In 2015, Fall Out Boy released their platinum, sixth studio album AMERICAN BEAUTY/AMERICAN PSYCHO, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at #1 on iTunes in more than 22 countries upon its January 2015 release. The album's first two singles "Centuries" and "Uma Thurman" have been RIAA-certified 4x and 2x platinum, respectively.

AMERICAN BEAUTY/AMERICAN PSYCHO followed the GRAMMY-nominated band's gold-certified album SAVE ROCK AND ROLL, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on iTunes in 27 countries upon its April 2012 release and features the multiplatinum hit "My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)" and hit "Alone Together."

SAVE ROCK AND ROLL was the band's second #1 debut; Platinum selling "Infinity On High" topped the chart in 2007 which followed multi-platinum breakthrough album "From Under The Cork Tree" released in 2005.

They were most recently nominated for a 2019 MTV Video Music Award for BEST ROCK VIDEO ("Bishops Knife Trick") and have won FAVORITE ARTIST: ALTERNATIVE ROCK at the 2015 American Music Awards, BEST ROCK VIDEO at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards and BEST ALTERNATIVE BAND at the 2014 People's Choice Awards.

Fall Out Boy has also written the song "Immortals," featured in the Oscar®-nominated Disney hit movie Big Hero 6, which topped the box office upon its November 2014 release and has already surpassed $222 million at the domestic U.S. box office and topped $650 million globally.

Hailing from Chicago, Fall Out Boy-Patrick Stump (vocals/guitar), Pete Wentz (bass), Joe Trohman (guitar) and Andy Hurley (drums)-has appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone and other prestigious publications.

They have performed on Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Today Show, America's Got Talent, The Voice, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Conan, The Late Show with David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Good Morning America and many more.

Photo credit Pamela Littky