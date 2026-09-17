FORM Arcosanti Adds Dominic Fike Secret Sunset Performance
Lorde, Adrianne Lenker, and Dylan Brady will perform at the curated desert festival with capacity limited to 2,500 attendees.
FORM Arcosanti, set for October 9-11 in Arcosanti, Arizona, has added a sunset performance from Dominic Fike on a secret, never before built stage to this year's festival on Sunday, October 11. The festival will also see sets from Lorde, Geese, Adrianne Lenker, Blood Orange, Kamasi Washington, Turnstile, Disclosure and a host of others—full details are available at experienceform.com.
In addition, Spotify will bring their Fresh Finds stage to the festival for the first time ever with performances from Searows, Mack Keane, Sophia Stel, After, MGNA Crrrta, Quiet Light and GENA.
The festival's unique setup—a highly curated lineup for a tiny audience of only 2,500 in the Arizona desert—will provide singular opportunities to see Lorde play one of the smallest shows of her career, Adrianne Lenker's only solo show of 2026 and boundary-pushing sets from rising stars ear, James K and Underscores, avant garde superproducer Dylan Brady, breakout New York noise-rock band YHWH Nailgun and more.
What began in 2014 as a free release party for founder and curator Zach Tetreault's band Hundred Waters has quickly grown into one of the most distinctive festivals in America. FORM's capacity is 2,500, guaranteeing audiences an intimate experience with can't-miss artists such as previous headliners Florence + the Machine and Anderson .Paak. This small scale, combined with FORM's thoughtful curation and setting make for a one-of-a-kind experience.
This year, FORM is partnering with Spotify to present a dedicated Fresh Finds stage, showcasing a to-be-announced lineup of emerging independent artists curated in collaboration with FORM and Spotify. The ambient Envelop Stage will see longform performances all weekend from Christopher Willits, Tycho and more. USAL will lead hikes and coordinate onsite wellness programming.
As always, there is only one level of access for the festival. All Tier 1 and 2 tickets sold out instantly upon announcement in March, however, FORM has released additional tickets alongside the lineup reveal. Go to experienceform.com for full details.
FORM 2026 Lineup
Adrianne Lenker
After
Annahstasia
Avalon Emerson
Ben UFO
Blood Orange
Disclosure (DJ)
Dylan Brady
ear
fcers
Fifi
Geese
Gena
Jacob Alan
James K
John Carroll Kirby
Kamasi Washington
Keiyaa
Lorde
Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore
Mack Keane
MGNA Crrrta
ML Buch
Nourished By Time
Quiet Light
Rusowsky
Searows
Sees00000
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
Sophia Stel
Tinashe (DJ)
Turnstile
Twin Shadows
Underscores
YHWH Nailgun
Zack Fox
In alphabetical order
Photo Credit: Julian Bajsel
Photo Credit: Julian Bajsel
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