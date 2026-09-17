 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

FORM Arcosanti Adds Dominic Fike Secret Sunset Performance

Lorde, Adrianne Lenker, and Dylan Brady will perform at the curated desert festival with capacity limited to 2,500 attendees.

By:
FORM Arcosanti Adds Dominic Fike Secret Sunset Performance

FORM Arcosanti, set for October 9-11 in Arcosanti, Arizona, has added a sunset performance from Dominic Fike on a secret, never before built stage to this year's festival on Sunday, October 11. The festival will also see sets from Lorde, Geese, Adrianne Lenker, Blood Orange, Kamasi Washington, Turnstile, Disclosure and a host of others—full details are available at experienceform.com.

In addition, Spotify will bring their Fresh Finds stage to the festival for the first time ever with performances from Searows, Mack Keane, Sophia Stel, After, MGNA Crrrta, Quiet Light and GENA.

The festival's unique setup—a highly curated lineup for a tiny audience of only 2,500 in the Arizona desert—will provide singular opportunities to see Lorde play one of the smallest shows of her career, Adrianne Lenker's only solo show of 2026 and boundary-pushing sets from rising stars ear, James K and Underscores, avant garde superproducer Dylan Brady, breakout New York noise-rock band YHWH Nailgun and more.

What began in 2014 as a free release party for founder and curator Zach Tetreault's band Hundred Waters has quickly grown into one of the most distinctive festivals in America. FORM's capacity is 2,500, guaranteeing audiences an intimate experience with can't-miss artists such as previous headliners Florence + the Machine and Anderson .Paak. This small scale, combined with FORM's thoughtful curation and setting make for a one-of-a-kind experience.

This year, FORM is partnering with Spotify to present a dedicated Fresh Finds stage, showcasing a to-be-announced lineup of emerging independent artists curated in collaboration with FORM and Spotify. The ambient Envelop Stage will see longform performances all weekend from Christopher Willits, Tycho and more. USAL will lead hikes and coordinate onsite wellness programming.

As always, there is only one level of access for the festival. All Tier 1 and 2 tickets sold out instantly upon announcement in March, however, FORM has released additional tickets alongside the lineup reveal. Go to experienceform.com for full details.

FORM 2026 Lineup

Adrianne Lenker

After

Annahstasia

Avalon Emerson

Ben UFO

Blood Orange

David Moore

Disclosure (DJ)

Dylan Brady

ear

fcers

Fifi

Geese

Gena

Jacob Alan

James K

John Carroll Kirby

Kamasi Washington

Keiyaa

Lorde

Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore

Mack Keane

MGNA Crrrta

ML Buch

Nourished By Time

Quiet Light

Rusowsky

Searows

Sees00000

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Sophia Stel

Tinashe (DJ)

Turnstile

Twin Shadows

Underscores

YHWH Nailgun

Zack Fox

In alphabetical order

Photo Credit: Julian Bajsel


Photo Credit: Julian Bajsel
Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
Dominic Fike Sets HOW TO QUIT SMOKING Album for October 9, Shares "Wallflower"
Dominic Fike Sets HOW TO QUIT SMOKING Album for October 9, Shares "Wallflower"
8/28/2026
Audrey Hobert Marks WHO'S THE CLOWN? Anniversary With SILVER JUBILEE Video
Audrey Hobert Marks WHO'S THE CLOWN? Anniversary With SILVER JUBILEE Video
8/7/2026
HINTERLAND Festival Draws Thousands to Iowa; 2027 Dates Set
HINTERLAND Festival Draws Thousands to Iowa; 2027 Dates Set
8/4/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets