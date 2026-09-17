FORM Arcosanti Adds Dominic Fike Secret Sunset Performance

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

FORM Arcosanti, set for October 9-11 in Arcosanti, Arizona, has added a sunset performance from Dominic Fike on a secret, never before built stage to this year's festival on Sunday, October 11. The festival will also see sets from Lorde, Geese, Adrianne Lenker, Blood Orange, Kamasi Washington, Turnstile, Disclosure and a host of others—full details are available at experienceform.com.

In addition, Spotify will bring their Fresh Finds stage to the festival for the first time ever with performances from Searows, Mack Keane, Sophia Stel, After, MGNA Crrrta, Quiet Light and GENA.

The festival's unique setup—a highly curated lineup for a tiny audience of only 2,500 in the Arizona desert—will provide singular opportunities to see Lorde play one of the smallest shows of her career, Adrianne Lenker's only solo show of 2026 and boundary-pushing sets from rising stars ear, James K and Underscores, avant garde superproducer Dylan Brady, breakout New York noise-rock band YHWH Nailgun and more.

What began in 2014 as a free release party for founder and curator Zach Tetreault's band Hundred Waters has quickly grown into one of the most distinctive festivals in America. FORM's capacity is 2,500, guaranteeing audiences an intimate experience with can't-miss artists such as previous headliners Florence + the Machine and Anderson .Paak. This small scale, combined with FORM's thoughtful curation and setting make for a one-of-a-kind experience.

This year, FORM is partnering with Spotify to present a dedicated Fresh Finds stage, showcasing a to-be-announced lineup of emerging independent artists curated in collaboration with FORM and Spotify. The ambient Envelop Stage will see longform performances all weekend from Christopher Willits, Tycho and more. USAL will lead hikes and coordinate onsite wellness programming.

As always, there is only one level of access for the festival. All Tier 1 and 2 tickets sold out instantly upon announcement in March, however, FORM has released additional tickets alongside the lineup reveal. Go to experienceform.com for full details.

FORM 2026 Lineup

Adrianne Lenker

After

Annahstasia

Avalon Emerson

Ben UFO

Blood Orange

David Moore

Disclosure (DJ)

Dylan Brady

ear

fcers

Fifi

Geese

Gena

Jacob Alan

James K

John Carroll Kirby

Kamasi Washington

Keiyaa

Lorde

Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore

Mack Keane

MGNA Crrrta

ML Buch

Nourished By Time

Quiet Light

Rusowsky

Searows

Sees00000

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Sophia Stel

Tinashe (DJ)

Turnstile

Twin Shadows

Underscores

YHWH Nailgun

Zack Fox

In alphabetical order

Photo Credit: Julian Bajsel



Photo Credit: Julian Bajsel

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 11 Hrs 50 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link