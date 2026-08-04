HINTERLAND Festival Draws Thousands to Iowa; 2027 Dates Set

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The HINTERLAND music festival drew large crowds to its Iowa site, with organizers reporting strong turnout for the event. Following the response, festival organizers have confirmed that HINTERLAND will return, setting the stage for another edition to take place in Iowa.

The 11th annual Hinterland Music Festival took place this past weekend for four days of music, community, and unforgettable performances. The festival featured headlining sets from KATSEYE, Lorde, Mumford & Sons, and Kali Uchis, with KATSEYE making history by opening the weekend on Thursday with the group's first-ever festival headlining performance.

Festival dates for 2027 have officially announced and will be taking place July 30 - August 1, 2027. Fans can sign up to get early access to 2027 tickets at guaranteed lowest pricing at hinterlandiowa.com.

As one of the nation's leading independently owned music festivals, Hinterland has built its reputation by bringing world-class talent and emerging artists together in the heart of the Midwest. Following another standout weekend in St. Charles, excitement is already building for the festival's return in 2027.

True to the festival's reputation for thoughtful curation, founder and producer Sam Summers once again assembled a lineup that reflected where music is headed. Spanning pop, indie, rock, R&B, Latin music, folk, and alternative, the 2026 bill brought together globally celebrated artists alongside the next generation of breakout talent, creating the wide-ranging musical experience that has made Hinterland a destination for fans across the country and around the world.

This past weekend, festivalgoers experienced everything that has made Hinterland much more than a music festival. Fans enjoyed many of the festival's expanded site updates and new offerings, from exploring the carefully curated HinterMarket featuring regional artists and makers to discovering art installations, interactive experiences, and outdoor adventures throughout the grounds. With scenic trails, unique gathering spaces, and opportunities to connect with the surrounding landscape, Hinterland continued to create a one-of-a-kind experience that captures the spirit of a true Iowa adventure.

About Hinterland Music Festival

Hinterland [hin-ter-land]: The land behind a river. The rural area near a city. A backwater.

Hinterland Music Festival, is three days of music curated for people who love both music and the outdoors. True to its name, Hinterland is held in Saint Charles, a beautiful rural escape just outside Des Moines, IA. The annual festival features a blend of music, camping, art, craft vendors, family engagement, and more.

The inaugural Hinterland, held in 2015, established a fresh and unique music festival getaway that thousands look forward to every summer. Past lineups have included Chappell Roan, Zach Bryan, Leon Bridges, Sturgill Simpson, Kacey Musgraves, Bon Iver, Brandi Carlile, Willie Nelson, alt-J, Lake Street Dive, Hozier, Noah Kahan, Band of Horses, Grace Potter, Ray Lamontagne, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and more.

Photo Credit: Gaby Deimeke | Download high-res



Photo Credit: Gaby Deimeke | Download high-res

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