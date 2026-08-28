Dominic Fike Sets HOW TO QUIT SMOKING Album for October 9, Shares "Wallflower"

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Dominic Fike has announced his third album titled How To Quit Smoking, with the songs and accompanying visuals being made in real time. This approach to writing and recording music gives these songs a unique energy, soaking up the surroundings while on the road and connecting with fans directly on every stop of the tour. Inspiration is found in communities and the character of each city bleeds into each of the songs. The result is an evolving body of work that can only be made here and now.

The new album was announced exclusively through its official Instagram account @separatestreet earlier this month, with more updates and developments to be posted live as the album continues to evolve and take shape. How To Quit Smoking is set for release on October 9.

Today, Fike is officially releasing the brand new single 'Wallflower,' via Columbia Records. The project's lead single, 'Wallflower' matches the raw, stripped-back energy of the project's overall ethos as a living, constantly evolving body of work.

The 'Comedy Tragedy Parody' Tour sees Dominic perform a series of intentionally intimate headline shows this fall, Kicking off earlier this month, the tour takes Fike across the US, performing for sold-out audiences in Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Austin, Las Vegas, and more before coming to a close with back-to-back performances in Los Angeles on September 29th and 30th.

This year has also seen 'Babydoll' have a resurgence after Fike started performing the song to Australian audiences at the end of last year. Originally released back in 2018, this year 'Babydoll' landed #1 on the Spotify Global and US charts, crossing 2 billion streams, and landed on the Billboard Hot 100 eight years after its release. Fike has also collaborated with Isaiah Rashad on his song 'CAMERAS,' Kenny Mason's 'FIND GOD,' and Ravyn Lenae's 'Reputation.'

Dominic Fike Tour Dates

9/3 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR*

9/9 - Channel 24 - Sacramento, CA*

9/22 - Moody Amphitheater - Austin, TX*

9/24 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM*

9/26 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas*

9/29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern*

9/30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern*

* 'Comedy Tragedy Parody: Dominic Fike in North America'

Photo Credit: Reed Bennett



Photo Credit: Reed Bennett

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