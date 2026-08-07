Audrey Hobert Marks WHO'S THE CLOWN? Anniversary With SILVER JUBILEE Video

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Audrey Hobert has released a self-directed music video for SILVER JUBILEE, marking the start of a series of releases celebrating the one-year anniversary of her debut album WHO'S THE CLOWN?. The video, which features Hobert's siblings and cousins, arrives ahead of the album's anniversary date of Saturday, August 15, with additional releases expected in the days leading up to it.

The video for 'Silver Jubilee' arrives amidst a landmark summer for Hobert. Her overall catalog streams have nearly quadrupled since May, led by hit single 'Sue me,' which Billboard has declared the 'definitive summer '26 anthem.' The track has grown sixfold since May and recently entered the Hot 100, marking Hobert's first appearance on the chart. It has also spent ten weeks on the UK Singles Chart, entering the Top 40 last week and climbing to a new peak of #33 today.

Who's the Clown? was released last summer to immediate widespread acclaim and continues to win new fans worldwide. Hobert will mark the occasion in the days ahead, with celebrations building toward Saturday 15th August, the one-year anniversary of the album's release.

A lifelong singer, musical theatre devotee, dancer and writer, Audrey Hobert has long been developing her creative voice across disciplines. A true one-woman show, she fully realizes all aspects of her music from start to finish - writing songs, singing, directing and editing music videos. Brought to life with the help of production partner Ricky Gourmet, Who's the Clown? - the first collection of songs Audrey ever wrote for herself - represents her exploration of her own creative vision. More from Hobert is imminent.

Audrey Hobert Live

August 8th - Outside Lands, San Francisco, CA

August 11th - Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

August 12th - Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

August 21st - Pukkelpop, Hasselt, BE

August 22nd - All Points, East London, U.K.

August 24th - O2 Academy, Leeds, U.K.

August 26th - Mountford Hall, Liverpool, U.K.

August 28th - FORWARDS, Bristol, U.K.

August 29th - Electric Picnic, Co. Laois, IE

August 31st - Superbloom, Munich, DE

September 29th - Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY

September 30th - Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY

October 1st - Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY

October 4th - Austin City Limits, Austin, TX

October 6th - Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

October 8th - The Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL

October 9th - The Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL

October 11th - Austin City Limits, Austin, TX

October 13th - Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

Hobert's fall itinerary includes three sold-out nights at Brooklyn Paramount from September 29 to October 1, followed by stops at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on October 6, two nights at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago on October 8 and 9, and Oakland's Fox Theater on October 13. The dates follow her sold-out Staircase to Stardom world tour and festival appearances at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Hinterland, with Outside Lands and Austin City Limits still ahead. Later this month, she is scheduled to play sold-out headline shows in Liverpool and Leeds along with festival dates alongside Lorde, including All Points East, Edinburgh Summer Session and Forwards.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Audrey Hobert



Photo Credit: Courtesy Audrey Hobert

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