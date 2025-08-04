FOREIGNER Sets 'Foreigner 4 Deluxe' Tour with Broadway's Constantine Maroulis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To mark the release of Foreigner 4 Deluxe, rock band FOREIGNER will celebrate 50 years of music with a newly announced round of headlining U.S. tour dates. Original lead singer Lou Gramm will join the band for select songs he helped create. Tickets for the “Foreigner 4 Deluxe” Tour are available now. For more information and updates, visit here.

Opening the show is Constantine Maroulis, known for his breakout performance on American Idol and his Tony-nominated role in Broadway’s Rock of Ages. Maroulis will perform original songs, along with iconic hits from Rock of Ages. The tour will also introduce Luis Maldonado in his first major U.S. appearances as FOREIGNER’s lead vocalist. Check out the newly announced dates below!

FOREIGNER 4 DELUXE Tour Dates

· December 3 – Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre

· December 4 – Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre

· December 6 – Staten Island, NY – St. George Theatre

· December 7 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Theater

· December 9 – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre

· December 11 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater

· December 12 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater

· December 13 – Williamsport, PA – Community Arts Center

FOREIGNER photo credit: Adam Gorodetzer

Constantine Maroulis photo credit: Jeff Auger