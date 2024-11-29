FISHER & AR/CO Drop Catchy Aussie Anthem ‘Ocean’

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy-nominated FISHER and indie dance duo AR/CO team up on ‘Ocean’, the sun-kissed new single, arriving on November 29th via CATCH & RELEASE.

Harnessing AR/CO’s feel-good energy, FISHER lays down a tech house groove on ‘Ocean’, laden with sharp synths, while AR/CO provide their distinct blend of infectious melodies and catchy vocals. Arriving just in time for Aussie summer, this is a bright and uplifting anthem that makes you want to bomb down Gold Coast beach and dive headfirst into the sea.

‘Ocean’ is the follow-up to FISHER’s recent single, ‘Boost Up’, featuring fellow Grammy-nominee Flowdan. Since its release in August, it’s racked up over 11 million Spotify streams, and regular airplay across daytime BBC Radio 1.

Around the single collaboration, FISHER has stated: “Trying to bring the ocean to the groove. Every time I play this track, the dance floor explodes like a whale’s blowhole! With such a saucy beat and AR/CO’s euphoric vocals, it’s hard not to move.



“It was such a pleasure writing this track with AR/CO. These legends are definitely ones to watch out for in the future.”



AR/CO have also added:“While we were in Oz chatting with our mates about standout artists on the scene, one name kept coming up: Fish. He’s a national treasure over there and has been making waves around the world too.



“We’d written a track called Ocean, and with Fish being not only one of the biggest DJs in the world but also a pro surfer, the collaboration felt like it was meant to be. The vibe between us is super laid-back and full of good times on both sides, so it all came together naturally.



“Every time we hear this track, we fall in love with it all over again. We can’t wait to share it with everyone.”



Certified Australian party starter FISHER has got the globe moving this year. He launched his massive 2024 with Out 2 Lunch, his 30,000-capacity festival on the Gold Coast (Clip HERE), before selling out San Francisco’s Cow Palace in March (Clip HERE) and packing out Brooklyn Navy Yard for three nights over the 4th of July. All summer, he brought his usual high-energy vibe to Ibiza, through his weekly residency at Hï Ibiza. In August, FISHER hosted a festival at London’s Gunnersbury Park (Clip HERE) with supporting guests Purple Disco Machine and Vintage Culture.

Since his Grammy-nominated breakout ‘Losing It,’ which has now hit over 600 million streams, FISHER’s been turning out hit after hit. This year, he reworked Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Waiting for Tonight,’ remixed Gotye’s stone-cold classic ‘Somebody That I Used to Know,’ and transformed Bob Marley’s ‘Jamming’ into a peak-time dance track.



AR/CO are the rising Australian-British indie-dance duo, consisting of Mali-Koa and Leo Stannard. Their music invites listeners to escape into a vibrant world of freedom and community, backed by the duo's heritage influences from Maori and Trinidadian roots. With dual male/female vocals, they have attracted attention from top DJs worldwide, collaborating with names like Tiesto and Rudimental and performing at high-profile events like Radio 1’s Big Weekend. Now, they are expanding their reach, touring in the UK, the US, and Europe alongside major acts. AR/CO's music is all about letting go and embracing a bold new age with infectious dance hits.

