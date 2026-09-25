FINNEAS Releases Cover of Feist's 'My Moon My Man' for Amazon Music

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Multi-Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and composer FINNEAS has released 'My Moon My Man (Amazon Music Original),' a cover of Feist's song available exclusively on Amazon Music. FINNEAS transforms the song into a hypnotic pop track, layering pulsing production beneath its familiar melody while keeping the intimacy of Feist's original. The song can be heard on Amazon Music.

The release comes ahead of the 2026 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, September 26, at Massey Hall in Toronto. FINNEAS will induct Feist into the Hall of Fame, honoring her songwriting and influence, before performing at the ceremony.

The 2026 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony presented by Amazon Music will be livestreamed globally via the Amazon Music Twitch channel and the Amazon Music app. It will also be available to stream on Prime Video in Canada. The livestream will be hosted by two-time Canadian Screen Award winner Keshia Chanté, who will guide viewers through the evening with commentary, songwriter interviews, and additional context celebrating the inductees and their contributions to Canadian music. Fans can also listen to the official Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame 2026 playlist.

Feist will be inducted alongside fellow 2026 honorees The Tragically Hip, Mike Reno and Paul Dean of Loverboy, and Roch Voisine.

About FINNEAS

Multi-Academy and GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and composer Finneas O'Connell has quietly emerged as an unassumingly ubiquitous presence in popular music and culture. He introduced a heartfelt and hypnotic style on his 2019 debut Blood Harmony EP, highlighted by the gold-certified 'Let's Fall in Love for the Night.' In 2021, he unveiled his full-length debut, The Optimist (Interscope Records), which arrived to widespread acclaim. FINNEAS achieved stratospheric success through his work with his sister Billie Eilish, earning eleven GRAMMY Awards, along with two Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards for Best Original Song—'No Time To Die' from No Time To Die and 'What Was I Made For?' from Barbie. He has also expanded his oeuvre as a sought-after composer, with original scores for HBO Max's award-winning The Fallout and B.J. Novak's Vengeance. In 2022, he wrote the music for fictional boy band 4*Town for Disney and Pixar's animated hit Turning Red. In 2023, he co-wrote and produced 'What Was I Made For?' for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, earning his second Academy Award for Best Original Song, along with two GRAMMY Awards (Best Song Written for Visual Media and Song of the Year) and a Golden Globe Award. In 2024, he released his critically acclaimed sophomore album For Cryin' Out Loud and embarked on a sold-out North American and European tour. That same year, he scored the Apple Original series Disclaimer, a psychological thriller from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón. In 2025, he released a collaborative project with longtime friend Ashe under the name The Favors, debuting their album The Dream. This year, he expanded his work as a composer by scoring Season 2 of Netflix's critically acclaimed anthology series BEEF.

About Amazon Music

Amazon Music is an immersive audio entertainment service that connects fans, artists, and creators through music, podcasts, and culture. Amazon Music brings fans closer to what they love, with curated and personalized playlists, artist livestreams, artist merch, and Amazon Exclusive podcasts. Prime members get access to millions of songs in shuffle mode, All-Access playlists, plus the largest catalog of ad-free top podcasts, included with their membership. Customers can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited for full, on-demand access to millions of songs, as well as millions of songs in HD, Ultra HD, and Spatial audio, and the world's largest selection of audiobooks from Audible. Anyone can listen to Amazon Music by downloading the free Amazon Music app, or wherever they listen to music, including Alexa-enabled devices. Learn more at amazon.com/music.

About the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF)

The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF) is the nation's premier institution dedicated to honouring and celebrating Canada's greatest songwriters. Through its prestigious Induction Ceremony and year-round programming, the CSHF recognizes the creators whose work has shaped Canada's cultural identity while championing the voices defining its future. As a national, bilingual non-profit, the CSHF connects legendary songwriters with emerging talent through flagship initiatives including LEGENDS, Song & Score Week, and the Breakthrough Songwriter Award, providing mentorship, career development, and industry access. Acquired by SOCAN in 2011, the CSHF operates independently under its own Board of Directors, representing leading Anglophone and Francophone creators and publishers.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 10 Hrs 21 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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