GALANTIS Reimagines Frankie Valli's CAN'T TAKE MY EYES OFF YOU

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GALANTIS, the Swedish dance music duo, has released a reimagined version of CAN'T TAKE MY EYES OFF YOU, the Frankie Valli classic, giving the pop standard a new electronic treatment.

Swedish producer, DJ and artist GALANTIS (aka Christian 'Bloodshy' Karlsson) in his relentless pursuit of a fresh challenge has helped shape the sound of modern dance-pop for the last 20+ years. Now, as he continues to reveal parts of his next chapter with his most daring effort yet—THE DEVIL'S TAX RETURN, he looks back to the 1960's to reimagine Frankie Valli's classic 'Can't Take My Eyes Off You'. The track is out today, August 4.

Volume 1 of THE DEVIL'S TAX RETURN–set for release October 16 on Ninja Tune imprint Counter Records–encompasses reworks of six songs including previously released singles 'Do You Mind' and 'Stay Alive' that soundtracked Karlsson's era at the time he started Miike Snow. Each represents a freedom of expression he was tasting for the first time and a challenge to the formulaic song structures expected from his litany of pop radio hits.

Subverting the iconic chorus into a chaotic synth explosion, 'Can't Take My Eyes Off You' is a standout among the other songs landing on THE DEVIL'S TAX RETURN. Says Christian Karlsson, ''Can't Take My Eyes Off You' isn't from the same era as the other songs on the EP, but it felt right to include because it's so timeless, and where it ended up sonically just seemed to fit. From a songwriting perspective, I'd always found that song so interesting and unique. I wanted to take it apart and put it back together to understand what made it so special.'

Galantis' 'Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You' follows his latest singles 'Stay Alive' (a melancholy take on Jose Gonzales) and 'Do You Mind' (which sees the artist breathe new life into Paleface ft. Kyla's 2007 UK bassline/R&B classic). These songs introduce a new chapter for Galantis with THE DEVIL'S TAX RETURN, a project that encompasses reimagined takes on works from a wide span of artists beyond Frankie Valli, Jose Gonzalez and Kyla with The Killers to Feist and War On Drugs.

Alongside the new music, Galantis just completed show-stopping festival sets at Electric Forest and VELD, in addition to the San Francisco edition of MIDSOMMAR - his event symbolizing friendship, new beginnings and life in full bloom. Look for the celebration to continue in Chicago, New York City and Denver this summer. Other upcoming dates include shows in Singapore, St Louis, New Orleans, Dallas, Portland and more dates to be announced soon.

Tracklist

1. Stay Alive

2. Do You Mind

3. Can't Take My Eyes Off You

4. When You Were Young

5. 1234

6. Red Eyes

Upcoming Galantis Shows

Aug 14 Zouk Singapore, Singapore

Aug 16 Cafe Del Mar Denpasar, Indonesia

Aug 21 RYSE Nightclub, St. Louis

Aug 22 MIDSOMMAR Chicago @ Salt Shed Fairgrounds

Sep 5 Daer Hollywood, FL

Sep 5 The Metropolitan, New Orleans

Sep 6 Silo Dallas

Sep 11 MIDSOMMAR New York @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sep 12 MIDSOMMAR New York @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Oct 16 REALM Portland

Oct 17 MIDSOMMAR Denver @ The Junkyard

Photo Credit: - Fredrik Egerstrand



Photo Credit: - Fredrik Egerstrand

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