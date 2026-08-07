Ashe Releases STOP THE WEDDING! Single, Ahead of Summer 2026 Tour

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Ashe has released a new single and accompanying video titled STOP THE WEDDING!, marking her debut track with Atlantic Records. The video was directed by Silken Weinberg. Ashe is set to hit the road this summer supporting Benson Boone, with tour stops including Denver, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles and San Diego among others.

'Stop The Wedding!' was produced by Noah Conrad (Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan), and written by Ashe alongside Noah and Annika Bennett (ROLE MODEL, Conan Gray). The track channels classic pop drama through its tempo shifts, stacked vocal layers, and string arrangements.

The idea came to Ashe at an unlikely moment: on her wedding day last year, when she wed fellow musician John Clark Canada at a ceremony outside Nashville. As she reflected on the moment, Ashe thought of what she wished she knew before her first wedding, the same short-lived nuptials that inspired breakout hit 'Moral of the Story.'

'I was thinking about how absolutely perfect my wedding day was,' she said, 'and how horrifying the first wedding was. I'm married and divorced and the only reason I have a career is because of the song I wrote about it.'

She continues, 'This time around, I was in my 30s and I just kept thinking about how much autonomy I have in it and how if this didn't feel right for some reason, I could totally put a halt to this whole thing. I didn't feel that freedom as a 23 year-old getting married.'

Last year found the acclaimed singer-songwriter teaming up with her close collaborator and friend Finneas as The Favors; the duo released their debut album The Dream to great fanfare.

Ashe's most recent solo studio album Willson (2024) marked a return to her Nashville and songwriting roots. The LP completed a trilogy, following Ashlyn (2021) and Rae (2022), and saw praise from Forbes and People Magazine, amongst others, with The Tennessean raving, 'Sweeping story-telling tracks show Ashe's gentle, crooning voice reflecting on love and fulfillment. A classic indie singer-songwriter album that borders on both pop and folk, Ashe tells raw narratives with her emotive vocals over and over, track by track.'

Ashe's meteoric rise to pop stardom over the years has led to notable collaborations and stages shared with some of the industry's biggest names, Finneas, Noah Kahan and Niall Horan included. 2025 found her touring with Kelsea Ballerini and Gracie Abrams. Her global smash hit 'Moral of the Story' was featured on the original soundtrack of Netflix's To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) after gaining billions of streams and reaching #2 on both the Global and U.S. Spotify Viral 50 charts.

Tour Dates

August 7—San Jose, CA—SAP Center at San Jose*

August 10—Los Angeles, CA—Crypto.com Arena*

August 11—Los Angeles, CA—Crypto.com Arena *

August 14—Las Vegas, NV—T-Mobile Arena*

August 15—San Diego, CA— Pechanga Arena San Diego*

*supporting Benson Boone

STOP THE WEDDING! was produced by Noah Conrad and written by Ashe alongside Conrad and Annika Bennett. The song follows Ashe's most recent solo album Willson, released in 2024, which completed a trilogy that began with Ashlyn in 2021 and continued with Rae in 2022. Last year Ashe also released The Dream as part of the duo The Favors alongside collaborator Finneas.

Photo Credit: Silken Weinberg



Photo Credit: Silken Weinberg

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