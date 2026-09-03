young friend Shares "Anything Anything," Sets Hard Rock Tour Nov. 4 Kickoff

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Vancouver indie songwriter Drew Tarves, aka young friend, has shared the new song 'Anything Anything' from his forthcoming full-length album, New Entertainment, due out November 6th via Nettwerk. Throughout his career, Tarves has had a penchant for twangy songs about love (see 'soft light,' 'the real deal,' and 'met this girl on the internet'), and on 'Anything Anything,' he distills his earnest lyricism and warm arrangements down to a pure declaration of devotion.

Tarves elaborates: 'One of the only proper love songs on the record. This one is about commitment. Loving someone so much that you really feel like you could do the impossible if it would make them happy. It's about showing up for someone, about consistency.'

'Anything Anything' provides a welcome moment of solace on New Entertainment, highlighting young friend's dynamic range. The album was recorded live off the floor, fully analog, channeling rock albums of the past. It's a celebration of the slow process and the inevitable mistakes. It's taking the scenic route every time. It's running headfirst at life with your eyes wide open, getting your hands dirty, feeling it all.

Tarves brought the song structures into rehearsals, allowing the band to flesh out arrangements organically – resulting in a tactile sound that nods to classic influences like Wilco and Neil Young. The album was produced by Tarves' longtime collaborator David Marinelli (FINNEAS, Wallice, spill tab), and the two recently connected for an artist-on-artist interview for Talkhouse.

young friend is set to bring these songs to life on 'The Hard Rock Tour,' which kicks off with a hometown show in Vancouver on November 4th at The Hollywood Theatre, where fans can get a live glimpse of the new album ahead of its release. From there, young friend will head to Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, with more dates to come.

About Young Friend

Drew Tarves' music as young friend feels classic and immediate all at once, capturing the nostalgia of post-adolescence while diving deep into a pool of self-reflection. His sophomore album, New Entertainment, is about fear and love in equal measure. An exploration of the ways AI and new technology are infiltrating our lives, but also a celebration of friendship and family, and genuine time spent. Of the slow process, the inevitable mistakes.

A trained dancer for most of his adolescence, the 26-year-old Vancouver native switched artistic disciplines after spending time jamming with his musician friends. 'I found out very quickly that I loved it,' he recalls. 'It was my favorite thing to do.' Armed with a guitar and a laptop, Tarves started hashing out early songwriting attempts in GarageBand as he found his own style: 'It was all about experimenting while trying to find what worked for me.'

In 2022, Tarves released his indie-pop debut EP HOW DID WE GET HERE? and quickly followed it up with a sophomore in 2023 titled scaredy cat. 2024 brought in his first Canadian and international touring as well as a JUNO nomination. His debut full-length, motorcycle sound effects, was released in 2025. New Entertainment, produced by friend and frequent collaborator David Marinelli (Wallice, Finneas, spill tab), was recorded entirely in the studio, live off the floor. It's solid, tactile, nostalgic in a way that hits you right in the chest.

A true rock record, New Entertainment is asking to be played on your old record player or the tape deck of Joni, Drew's 2001 Mazda pickup.

Young Friend 'The Hard Rock Tour' Dates

November 4 – Vancouver, BC @ The Hollywood Theatre

November 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo LA

November 27 – New York, NY @ Nightclub 101

November 28 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G

Tracklist

1. Hard Rock

2. Miracle

3. The Yard

4. Dad's Garage

5. Grand Canyon

6. New Entertainment

7. 2 Birds

8. Anything Anything

9. Everything the Light Touches

10. What's Mine Is Yours

11. Michael Wakes Up

12. If You See It on the News

Photo Credit: Zachary Vague



Photo Credit: Zachary Vague

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