Every Surprise Song in Taylor Swift's ERAS TOUR Movie on Disney+

Find out every surprise song included in Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie coming to Disney+ tonight.

The history-making, cinematic experience from 14-time GRAMMY®-winning artist, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, MAKING IT the top selling concert film of all-time.

"Taylor's Version" is the concert film in its entirety for the first time, including the song “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs.

Find out the four additional acoustic songs below, as well as how you can watch the movie.

What are the bonus songs on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie on Disney+?

Swift originally announced the film by sharing a new trailer on her Instagram, also confirming that one of the new acoustic songs is "Maroon," off of her GRAMMY-winning album "Midnights."

Songs confirmed to be joining "Maroon" are "Death By A Thousand Cuts" from "Lover" and "You Are In Love" from "1989."

While the fourth song has not yet been revealed, it is expected to be "I Can See You" from "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," it is the only unannounced song that Swift performed during the filming of the movie.

The new songs will be joining "Our Song" off of her debut album, "Taylor Swift," and "You're On Your Own Kid," off of the GRAMMY-winning album "Midnights."

When can I watch the Eras Tour on Disney+?

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” will begin streaming on March 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.

Any Disney+ subscriber can watch the film for no additional cost.