Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Coming to Disney+ Early; 'Maroon' Confirmed as Bonus

Swifties will be able to enjoy "Taylor's Version" of the Eras Tour early as the film will begin streaming on Disney+ sooner than expected.
“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” will now begin streaming on March 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.
"Taylor's Version" is the concert film in its entirety for the first time, including the song “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs.
Swift announced the update by sharing a new trailer on her Instagram, also confirming that one of the new acoustic songs is "Maroon," off of her GRAMMY-winning album "Midnights."
The history-making, cinematic experience from 14-time GRAMMY®-winning artist, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, MAKING IT the top selling concert film of all-time.
Watch the new trailer here:
