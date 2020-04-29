Evann McIntosh Signs to Mom+Pop!

Sixteen-year old Evann McIntosh is thrilled to announce that she has signed to acclaimed indie label Mom+Pop (Ashe, Alina Baraz, Courtney Barnett). Of the signing Evann notes, "I'm beyond excited to have signed to Mom+Pop. I've heard it's super hard to find a label that is as completely willing to let you be in charge of the whole boat. I know with someone like me that must be terrifying, I'm ecstatic." The label's founder, Michael Goldstone said, "we (Mom+Pop) are thrilled and privileged to be working with Evann. It's rare and inspiring to find an artist who is as gifted and clear with their vision as she is. Evann is truly a significant talent and someone who no doubt will have a long and successful career.""

Last year McIntosh self-released her debut album MOJO and it has since been streamed over 15 million times. Mom+Pop will release MOJO on vinyl this summer and it is now available for pre-order HERE.﻿

Today Evann unveils a new merch store which includes purple splatter vinyl, an Evann Funk Juice t-shirt, a 12x12 poster, a "Stinky" beanie and more. Visit the store HERE.

Evann recently shared the video for the album's single "What Dreams Are Made Of" and Ones To Watch said, "The self-awareness and vulnerability of 16-year-old Evann McIntosh's lyricism is enviable, as is her musical talent." The track has amassed over 10 million streams to date. Today she is releasing behind the scenes footage of the shoot which took place on her first-ever trip to Los Angeles earlier this year.

Later today Evann will team with Ones To Watch for a takeover of their Instagram. Tune in at 12pm EST and check in throughout the day for updates. Link is HERE.

In a short time, singer/songwriter Evann has already built up a loyal fanbase and tons of buzz with her soulful and in-the-now take on modern pop and R&B sounds. In addition to the attention being paid to her album she has earned 1.5 million likes on TikTok where she has 50 million views (posted by Lil Huddy, Charli D'amelio, Thomas Petrou of Hype House, as well as Audrey Mika, among others).

Evann's parents kept the sounds of '90s hip-hop and R&B, as well as the rock music of the 1970s, in the air but McIntosh counts Prince as her biggest influence. "I discovered Prince in sixth grade, the year that he passed, which was tough. It totally changed my creative process. He's my idol." Released last year, McIntosh's debut LP, MOJO, was practically in the works since she was nine years old when she picked up a guitar. At that time she was also starting to put the ideas in her head to paper, spending hours recording rough drafts of songs through a USB Yeti microphone in the living room after her family had gone to bed. But it wasn't until she met producer and now-frequent collaborator Jesty Beatz through Instagram that she figured out how to take her music out of the family room and to the rest of the world: "From there I had somewhere to record the music and take it to the internet," she states. "I had no idea how to do that stuff coming out of eighth grade." After the pair collaborated on a string of heat-seeking singles, they moved on to making MOJO a reality, with initial recording taking place during the last three months of the school year and the project wrapped just before its release late last year. In McIntosh's words, MOJO is a fully realized expression of youthful perspective that breaks the mold of modern pop: "The whole album has feminine pronouns being used in the place of a love interest. I wanted to write those songs for the younger audiences to hear, because I think it should be normalized in the pop music you hear today. It makes you want to dance, even when it's just me and an acoustic guitar. It slaps."

Though now based in Kansas, because of her father's military career, Evann moved around the country (and for 5 years, to Germany) throughout her childhood. Yet regardless of where she was, her creative spirit was ever blossoming. "Music was always in the air, and in my brain," she recalls. "Even before I could write anything down, I'd be making up songs in my head. I was a creative kid, and music was something that really stuck with me."

