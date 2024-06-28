Evangelía Delivers Summer Anthem With 'Mykonos'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising Greek-American pop artist EVANGELÍA keeps her foot on 2024’s pedal with the arrival of her sultry new single, “Mykonos.” A summer-ready anthem and ode to her heritage, it was co-written and produced with Jordan Palmer, Stolar (Selena Gomez, Carly Rae Jepsen, Marina Satti), and GRAMMY-winner Gino The Ghost. The new single comes off the heels of the star’s recently completing her North America “Feels Like Greek Summer” Tour and recent EP, Alpha/Beta.

On her new single, EVANGELÍA likens the endless vibe of her dream romance to Mykonos, Greece’s enthralling nightlife, with steel drums accentuating an instrumental that intensifies with each drum beat. “Keep me up all night, like Mykonos,” is the song’s tone-setting lyric, with the singer going a step further, daring her future suitor to “get themselves in trouble.”

Today, the budding star is set to give the first-ever live performance of “Mykonos” at EuroPride for Pride Month, hosted this year in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Over the last two years, EVANGELÍA has established herself as an international pop force, experiencing viral and hit success with, “Fotia,” and embarking on her first-ever North American headlining tour in May and June. Her June 7th Greek release “Vradia” debuted at #1 and is currently one of the top 3 most streamed songs in Greece. With Alpha/Beta in circulation, and a slew of live European performances slated for the near future— Europride, ColorDay, and MadVMAs—it’s evident that EVANGELÍA’s surging success is indicative of her fast-growing profile, and status as one of the pop world’s truly unique offerings. With her captivating energy and irresistible melodies, EVANGELÍA is set to make an indelible mark on the summer music scene.

Comments