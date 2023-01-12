Ethereal Folk Duo Frances Luke Accord Releases New Track 'All the Things'

Indie folk duo Frances Luke Accord ("FLA") released their whimsical new song "All The Things," a track from Safe In Sound, their gorgeous LP out on February 9th via Two-Dale Records/Tone Tree Music.

"All The Things" is a playful, sentimental ode to boundless love and companionship, a warm ray of sunshine amidst the dark and uncertain times of the pandemic.

Addressing loneliness, isolation, and the inevitability of death, the song begs the listener to stay unabashedly hopeful and connected; for at the end of the day, our perspective on suffering-and ability to discuss it in an honest and optimistic way with others-will determine its grip on us.

The band's recent single, "Saint Mary," was inspired by a cycling accident that nearly cost band co-founder Nicholas Gunty his life, an experience that made him reflect on the fragility of being human. "Saint Mary" followed album tracks "Window" and "In My Life," a hopeful ballad and vocal tour de force reminiscent of Simon & Garfunkel and Peter, Paul, & Mary which features FLA's mentors and brethren, Darlingside.

The band previously released three other tracks from the album, "This Morning (ft. Liz Chidester)," and "Friend You've Been."

When FLA's Nicholas Gunty and Brian Powers put their songs and voices together, there is a delicate magic that commands the room to attention-NPR's Mountain Stage has called them "the definition of lean-in music."

Their soft, contemplative vintage of indie-folk gestures toward a timelessness that honors the Simon & Garfunkel comparisons but pushes beyond into the world of Bon Iver, Jose Gonzalez, and progressive folk music.

Both raised in South Bend, Indiana, Gunty and Powers met and began performing together during their time at the University of Notre Dame. Their first release, Kandote, was a bold intercultural collaboration with the Barefoot Truth Children's Choir in Uganda, a not-for-profit effort that continues to support the choir to this day.

Relocating to Chicago in 2013, the duo honed their songwriting craft while releasing two more self-produced EPs, laying the groundwork for their breakthrough debut full-length, Fluke, in 2016. This immersive, philosophically rich album set them off on their first national tour, which included support dates with Darlingside, Anaïs Mitchell, and The Ballroom Thieves.

A remote band since 2017, the duo's DIY ethos has remained strong since Fluke. Still self-managing and producing, the duo has released two more EPs, Silver & Gold (2019) and Sunnyside (2021)-the latter under their new label, Two-Dale Records-as well as a number of singles. Be sure to follow them at the links below for the latest news and updates.

