Ethan Setiawan & Fine Ground Launch Fall Tour Oct 1–Dec 6

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Mandolinist Ethan Setiawan and his band Fine Ground will hit the road this fall for tour dates across the Northeast and Midwest, bringing their blend of bluegrass, Americana and contemporary roots music to stages throughout the region.

The upcoming run comes as Setiawan and Fine Ground celebrate the release of 'Whiskey, Boys' and 'Ships at Sea,' the first couple of singles from the band's forthcoming debut album, Little Storms, due October 2 on Adhyaropa Records.

Written by songwriter Carolyn Kendrick, 'Whiskey, Boys' draws from the tradition of folk riddle songs that describe their subject without naming it until the end. Setiawan says recording the song was a particularly meaningful experience.

''Whiskey, Boys' is a song written by my good friend Carolyn Kendrick, and it was such a pleasure to record one of her songs. It's her take on the folk song sub-genre of riddle songs. Riddle songs are about a specific thing, but for the most part don't mention the subject of the song by name 'til the end of the song just like a riddle.'

The single offers a preview of the sound of Little Storms, which brings together Setiawan and Fine Ground's lineup: BB Bowness on banjo, Alex Rubin on guitar, Julian Pinelli on fiddle and Brittany Karlson on bass. The musicians bring deep roots in contemporary bluegrass and acoustic music, with backgrounds that include Mile Twelve, The Goodbye Girls and FreshGrass competitions.

Setiawan, who grew up in Indiana before moving to Boston to study at Berklee, has established himself as a distinctive voice on mandolin, known for combining technical virtuosity with creativity and a contemporary musical sensibility.

'Whiskey, Boys' and 'Ships at Sea' are available now on all major streaming platforms.

Upcoming Tour Dates

October 1 -- The Granite Church | Redding, CT

October 2 -- Club Passim | Cambridge, MA

October 3 -- Blasty Bough Brewing Company | Epsom, NH

October 4 -- The Cultural Center of Cape Cod | Yarmouth, MA

October 9 -- Auburn Public Theater | Auburn, NY

October 10 -- Adirondack Americana | Brant Lake, NY

October 11 -- One Longfellow Square | Portland, ME

December 3 -- McMillan Memorial Library | Wisconsin Rapids, WI

December 4 -- Sugar Maple Concert Series | Madison, WI

December 5 -- Ignition Music Garage | Goshen, IN

December 6 -- Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. | Milwaukee, WI

For more information, visit https://www.ethansetiawan.com.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link