They have released the new single “Charmer” off the upcoming King Canyon Deluxe LP album out now everywhere you stream music.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Eric Krasno's Project King Canyon Releases New LP

King Canyon is the supergroup collaboration between Eric Krasno, Otis McDonald, and Mike Chiavaro. They are proud to release the new single “Charmer” off the upcoming King Canyon Deluxe LP album out now everywhere you stream music. 

“Charmer” first appeared on King Canyon’s self-titled debut album’s vinyl release. It is an album rooted in nostalgia and a friendship foraged from the love of music. The trio first came together remotely amidst the quarantine in April 2020, Eric Krasno discovered Otis McDonald's music on Instagram and swiftly became a fan. McDonald, already collaborating with longtime friend Mike Chiavaro, invited Krasno to contribute guitar work. This sparked the birth of King Canyon. 

Together the trio swiftly generated enough material for the album, King Canyon. Reaching out to their friends and network, the album features notable guests including Derek Trucks and Son Little and has received praise from critics and peers including Khruangbin, John Mayer and Adrian Quesada of the Black Pumas.

The record was released as a limited edition blue marble 140G vinyl, available now at Mixto Records, Bandcamp and Fatbeats. And today for the first time, “Charmer” is due out digitally and available everywhere you stream music.

King Canyon has garnered critical accolades from the likes of Live for Live Music, Jambands.com, and Relix who said they, “resonate on the same sonic field groups like Khruangbin, Bobby Caldwell, Allman Brothers, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and Son Little.” 

The supergroup is comprised of Eric Krasno, a three-time GRAMMY winning guitarist, musician and producer best known for his work with Soulive, Lettuce, Tedeschi Trucks Band & Pretty Lights. Krasno has been nominated for a GRAMMY a total of eight times for Best Blues Album, Best Contemporary Blues, Best R&B, and Best Electronic Album. Otis McDonald is a producer/multi-instrumentalist best known for his large catalog that continues to be used in millions of videos across the internet.

Mike Chiavaro is a Brooklyn-based electric and upright bass player who has played with Richard Marx, Boy & Bear, among others. Combined they form King Canyon, blending their unique styles into an infectious groove filled project with healthy doses of R&B/Soul and funk. 

The vibe of the new song and album will resonate with fans of Khruangbin, Bobby Caldwell, Allman Brothers, Soulive, Lettuce, El Michels Affair, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Menahan Street Band, Durand Jones and the Indications, and Son Little.



