Empire of the Sun Details 2025 'Ask That God' North American Tour

Empire of the Sun has announced the 2025 North American leg of their Ask That God tour. The headline run will kick off on February 26 at Honolulu’s Blaisdell Arena and include shows at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (April 28), the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA (May 3) and New York City’s Brooklyn Mirage (May 21). See below for full itinerary.

The artist ticket pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, December 11, at 10:00 AM local time. Fans can pre-register for the artist pre-sale here. Multiple VIP experiences will be available beginning on December 11 also. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 13, at 10:00 AM local time.

Helmed by Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore, Empire of the Sun just completed a whirlwind series of dates around the globe, including a concert at Los Angeles’ historic Hollywood Bowl, a headline slot at Mexico’s Corona Capital festival and sold-out shows in Brooklyn, NY, Guadalajara, MX and Sydney, Brisbane & Perth in their native Australia. The band is touring in support of its new album, Ask That God (Capitol Records/EMI AUS), which debuted in the top five of Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

Marking a decade since the release of “We Are Mirage” – the epic Eric Prydz remix of the band’s global hit “We Are The People” with Prydz’s own “Mirage” – Empire of the Sun recently shared a new edit of “We Are Mirage.” Listen HERE. The track will be included on We Are The People (Reimagined) along with ARTBAT’s remix of “We Are The People,” which can be streamed HERE. Set for December 13 release via Capitol Records, the bundle will also include new remixes by Adam Sellouk and southstar. “We Are The People” was the second single from Empire of the Sun’s 2008 debut album. Walking On A Dream, following the title track, which has amassed over one billion streams.

As Rolling Stone once observed, “Everything about Empire of the Sun is larger than life.” Ask That God continues that tradition, taking fans on a holistic musical adventure where the surreal reigns supreme. SPIN noted, “Ask That God’s production is tight and its message optimistic, with the aim of universal connectivity.” Billboard said, “Empire of the Sun shines with Ask That God.” GRAMMY.com declared, “Ask That God offers a chance to reflect on the blend of reality and imagination, while also evoking the radiant energy of their past songs.”

Praising the album as “colorful and maximalist music,” AP suggested, “Start with the shimmery ‘Cherry Blossom.’” Consequence of Sound noted, “The disco-tinged ‘Music on the Radio’… is a thumping, bass-heavy psychedelic jam, with Steele utilizing his cherubic falsetto and the duo offering a hypnotic groove.” Stereogum said, “[‘Changes’] taps directly back into that sleek synth-powered festival-pop vibe the duo made its name on.”

Empire of the Sun – Ask That God Tour – 2025 North American Dates

2/8 – Launceston, Tasmania, Australia - Party In The Paddock

2/22 - Christchurch, New Zealand - Electric Avenue Festival

2/26 – Honolulu, HI – Blaisdell Arena

3/28 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brasil

3/30 - Bogotá, Colombia - Estéreo Picnic

4/2 – Monterrey, MX – Auditorio Citibanamex

4/4 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

4/23 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

4/24 – Chicago, IL – Radius

4/26 – Saint Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

4/28 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

4/30 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

5/1 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

5/3 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

5/11 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl

5/14 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

5/15 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

5/16 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

5/18 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

5/20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

5/21 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Mirage

5/23 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

5/24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

ABOUT EMPIRE OF THE SUN

Empire of the Sun, the visionary Australian electronic duo comprising Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore, have been making waves across the world with phenomenal live shows and anthemic smash hits for the last decade as one of Australia’s most successful musical exports.

With Steele's background in The Sleepy Jackson and Littlemore's founding role in PNAU, the duo embarked on a sonic odyssey that has captivated audiences worldwide. Since their emergence, Empire of the Sun has transcended boundaries, blending alternative electronica with mesmerizing visuals to create an immersive musical experience unlike any other.

Their seminal debut album, Walking On A Dream, which the musicians described as "a spiritual road movie" spawned iconic singles “Walking On A Dream” and “We Are The People.” The critically acclaimed second LP, disco-pop Ice On The Dune, featured “Alive” and “DNA” and saw the band tour the world. Third LP Two Vines found the band welcoming guests like Lindsey Buckingham, members of David Bowie's band from the Blackstar sessions, and Wendy Melvoin from Prince & the Revolution and featured singles “High And Low” and “Way To Go.” 2024’s Ask That God, with hits “Changes,” “Cherry Blossom” and “Music on the Radio,” demonstrated why they are, in the words of HYPEBEAST, “everyone’s favorite esteemed, electric Australian duo.”

Their albums have achieved multi-Platinum certifications across the globe. In addition to their commercial triumphs, the duo has garnered an impressive array of accolades, including eight ARIA Awards, two APRA Awards, and an APRA Billions Award. With over 5.5 million albums sold globally and a staggering 7.6 billion streams, Empire of the Sun's impact on the music industry is undeniable, solidifying their status as icons of the electronic music genre.

Photo Credit: Carlos Gonzalez

