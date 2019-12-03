Empara Mi Announces Mini-Album SUITCASE FULL OF SINS

Empara Mi has announced the release of her mini-album Suitcase Full Of Sins, out on February 21st. To mark the announcement Empara Mi has released an epic video for her new single 'WYGD'.



The announcement and video reveal was made exclusively with Clash who said, "Empara Mi has a visceral sense of creativity. When the avant pop aesthete makes a decision, she goes for it, this unrelenting display of melodic songwriting. New mini-album 'Suitcase Full Of Sins' arrives shortly, a full-blooded return that pushes her music into fresh arenas.



"'WYGD' is the latest offering from the project, and it's a bruising return.

Completely direct in its display of ruthless pop energy, the song is about raw determination, the urge to keep coming back. The no-holds-barred video is an intense and graphic thriller with Empara Mi subjected to shocking violence."



'WYGD' is a dramatic statement from the avant-garde artist, both sonically and visually, as she utilises dark electronics to lay foundations for her powerful vocal celebrating self-empowerment, addressing ownership of self-worth and breaking free from those who hold her back.



Regarding the video Empara Mi says, "I wanted the video to be a metaphor for the saying 'knock me down 9 times, but I get up 10'. We wanted to be relatively method with it because we wanted it to feel real and a bit shocking so people could feel the sentiment of the song, which is of both fear and strength. The strength in this video comes from knowing you can survive anything that is thrown at you, that's what I want to leave people with, a little bit of hope."



The new single is taken from the forthcoming mini-album Suitcase Full Of Sins, a collection of her highly acclaimed previous songs as well as new material. The record showcases her journey so far, since her emergence in 2016 with debut single and opener 'Wanderlust', right through to today where she has unveiled a dramatic, ambitious and emotional new direction with the singles 'Ditch', 'Blood In The Water' and 'Shine On You'. She also gives a taste of what to expect from Empara Mi in 2020 with the bold new song and closer 'No More'.



The songs find Emapra Mi uniting pop, hip-hop and R&B alongside her striking visual aesthetics to develop a distinct and unique identity. Empara Mi has clocked up millions of streams on Spotify alone and her music has also drawn critical praise from the likes of The Fader, Noisey, Wonderland, HUNGER, Clash, Line Of Best Fit, London In Stereo and many more.



Speaking about Suitcase Full Of Sins she says, "Suitcase Full Of Sins is a compilation of all of my demons over the past five years. I wanted to pour all the fractured states of my mind into the music, hence the journey between chaos and complete solitude but always with a side of EXTRA. I was lucky enough to work with some incredible producers, Andrew Dawson (Kanye West, Childish Gambino) and Owen Cutts, to create a world around the songs with no fear of genre, which is why each song feels more like a scene from a movie as they each play their own role in the album."



With the release of her mini-album, Empara Mi has packed her Suitcase Full Of Sins to prepare for the new adventures that lie ahead...



SUITCASE FULL OF SINS TRACK LIST

Wanderlust Ditch WYGD Shout Blood In The Water Shine On You Alibi No More





