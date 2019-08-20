Emo Nite LA Announces Late Night Webster Hall Show, Nov 23 @ 11pm

After selling out the legendary Webster Hall earlier this summer, Emo Nite LA has announced they will be returning to the Big Apple to help launch the very missed Late Night series. Taking over the Grand Ballroom on Saturday, November 23rd, this will be an event unlike any other. American Express cardholders will have early access to tickets beginning Wednesday, August 21st at 10am with all remaining tickets going on sale this Friday, August 23rd at 10am. Line-up will be announced at a later date.

After the venue re-opened earlier this year, the Emo Nite LA founders (Babs Szabo, T.J. Petracca and Morgan Freed) brought along Kenny Vasoli (The Starting Line), Craig Owens (Chiodos, BXC), Awsten Knight (Waterparks), Captain Cuts andDying in Designer for a sold-out party that featured a string quartet and ballerinas. In 2017, Emo Nite took over the Studio and Grand Ballroom, bringing together Machine Gun Kelly, Will Pugh (Cartel), Halsey, LPX, Matt Good (From First To Last), The Spill Canvas, pronoun, Oso Oso, Craig Owens and so many more for a nite unlike anything New York had ever seen. Given the track record of these last few events, it's safe to say this will not be like your typical club night. Emo Nite LA is truly different from any other emo evening that exists and has ensured that they are a mainstay of the entertainment calendar across the country.

In addition to the monthly parties at The Echo/Echoplex, they have successfully curated and produced two full-day festivals with Emo Nite Day and have booked coveted spots on lineups at noteworthy festivals like Life is Beautiful, Slam Dunk, EST Fest, the Vans Warped Tour, Firefly, Wicker Park Fest and BUKU in addition to their own independent touring. Outside of curating one of a kind events, the Emo Nite founders have created successful clothing collaborations with companies like OBEY, Urban Outfitters, PLEASURES, Rose in Good Faith, Chinatown Market, OWSLA, Petrified Good and artist Brendan Donnelly, while currently featuring an exclusive collection within Hot Topic stores across the US and online.

Artists from in and out of the scene including including The Used, From First to Last with Sonny Moore, Anthony Green, Good Charlotte, Andrew McMahon, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Underoath, New Found Glory, Mike Shinoda, Mark Hoppus, Lil Peep, The All-American Rejects, Post Malone, All Time Low, Travis Mills, Tyler Posey, Sleeping With Sirens, Machine Gun Kelly, 3OH!3, Captain Cuts, Vic Mensa, Kenny Vasoli, Yungblud and so many more have all attended, performed or guest DJ'd at Emo Nite LA events over the last five years. Above all else, Emo Nite LA brings together people who share the love of emo rock music from the 90's, 2000's, and today, changing the idea of what a music event can be. For more information on Emo Nite LA, head to https://emonite.com/

Upcoming Emo Nite Tour Dates

August 23 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

August 24 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

August 24 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

August 27 - Portland, OR - Holocene

August 30 - Houston, TX - The Studio At Warehouse Live

August 30 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

September 1 - Tucson, AZ - Hoco Fest

September 5 - San Marcos, TX - The Marc

September 6 - Dallas, TX - Lizard Lounge

September 6 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

September 6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo & Echoplex

September 7 - Denver, CO - Summit

September 20 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

September 20 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

September 21 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room + Reverb Lounge

October 12 - Austin, TX - Vulcan Gas Company

October 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theatre

October 17 - Orlando, FL - The Social

October 18 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik

November 2- Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

November 15 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

November 23 - New York, NY - Webster Hall





