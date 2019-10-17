Emily Miller Releases Lyric Video for Debut Single 'Avaline'

A lyric video produced by White Door Productions in support of the debut single, "Avaline," by multi talented country, bluegrass, and gospel singer Emily Miller, from West Chester, Ohio was released today on her Facebook artist page and YouTube.



"It has been one month since "Avaline" was released and we have more than 25,000 streams, 11,000 monthly listeners and close to 650 saves," shared Emily Miller. "I am so grateful for all your love and support and everyone who has listened. It amazes me everyday! I want my fans to see the lyrics behind 'Avaline' because they paint a story of the life of Avaline and how she may appear perfect from the outside, but she's walked a country mile to get there."



The single was self-penned by Miller with production by Colt Capperrune and recorded at Dark River Studios in Nashville. "Avaline" is available on Amazon Music, Google Play, Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and more here.



We all walk a different road to find our true selves. Some roads look perfectly paved but they were once pothole filled and bumpy roads and that's the inspiration behind Avaline. Avaline is the story of a girl who the world sees as perfect, but she has walked a "country mile" to get there and through that she's found the person she wants and needs to be. The name Avaline means "wished for or wanted" which is the perfect meaning for a song about wanting to find your own self.



Download and stream Emily Miller music on Amazon Music, Google Play, Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Music and more.



Stay current with everything Emily Miller on her website www.emilycmillermusic.com. Follow Emily Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and subscribe to her YouTube Channel for the latest videos.



Emily Miller is a multi talented country, bluegrass, and gospel singer from West Chester, Ohio. Her dynamic voice and guitar have entertained audiences in several states and in large venues including the Country Music Hall of Fame, Nashville Music City Center, Gatlinburg Craftsman Fair, charity events like Cincinnati's Children's Hospital, College sporting events, and many smaller venue pubs. Emily's unique style and artistic ability as well as her active engagement of the audience allow everyone to feel connected with her easy-going personality, catchy smile, and quick wit. The connection is instant and her smile when she tells you to strap on your sassy boots are sure to show the heart invested in her craft. Emily has worked with some of the best in the business including Grammy Award winner Tammy Rogers King, Tim Watson, Sheryl Crow, Michael W. Smith and other industry artists throughout Nashville exposing her to audiences she never dreamed of. With an old soul, Emily will deliver a classic country, today's country, or a gospel tune in any of her performances. You will tap a toe, pump a fist, and shed a tear from the heart with every performance.





Related Articles View More Music Stories