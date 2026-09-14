Eliza Rose to Launch UK Live Tour November 13–20

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Eliza Rose has announced her debut UK live tour, coming this November. The tour begins in Bristol on the 13th November, followed by Edinburgh on the 14th, Manchester on the 19th and concluding at EartH Hackney in London on the 20th November. The live show first premiered at Chats Palace in London this Spring, and will see Eliza step out with a full band, on the bass herself at points, bringing the party vibes expertly blended with moments of pure emotion. Tickets are up for pre-sale Thursday 17th at 10:00, and general on-sale Friday 18th at 10:00.

Last week, she released her latest body of work ARCADIA: PLEASUREDOME via Rosebud Recordings; a kaleidoscopic, eclectic and sonically seductive opus produced by Sega Bodega (Shygirl, Rosalia, Björk!, FKA Twigs) that sees Eliza Rose step out into the most authentic and distilled version of herself. Every bit the underground pop star BOTA confirmed, including recent singles 'KITE' and 'DOVE' across 6-tracks, ARCADIA: PLEASUREDOME is a brilliant look back at the past, a lyrical reflection that sees Eliza Rose examine and re-live monumental times in her life. On the brink of womanhood yet the cusp of adolescence, the highs, the lows, intense female bonds, hedonism and love, she explores her story pre-BOTA touching every corner of her sonic universe from 2-step to garage, leftfield electronic, drum and bass, trip hop, pop and more.

2026 has been an incredible year for Eliza so far. The Hackney-born vocalist and selector kicked off her most iconic, intentional and honest artistically yet with her foray into the live space in March with a debut show at Chats Palace. Later this Spring, she joined an envious alumni of electronic music luminaries including Ben UFO, Goldie, Special Request, Overmono, Four Tet, Confidence Man, Amelie Lens and Helena Hauff with the release of FABRICLIVE. presents Eliza Rose including lead single 'Pingers' produced by Jev which received a special version with Casisdead, and 'Morning Light' (produced by DJ Marky).

About Eliza Rose

Eliza Rose is proof of the magic within UK underground club culture. The Hackney-born vocalist and selector is responsible for certified platinum worldwide smash 'B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)' - a track that soared to Number One and saw her crowned as the first female DJ to top the official charts in 20 years. But it didn't happen out of thin air: Eliza has long been circling London's clubs, festivals and record shops, cultivating invaluable taste as a selector. Now having collected MOBO ('Best Dance/Electronic Act') and Brit nominations ('Best Dance Act' and 'Song Of The Year'), plaques, magazine covers and a world tour, she's effortlessly straddling both the underground and global superstardom.

Over the past few years, Eliza has had multiple releases, collaborating with the likes of Calvin Harris, Carl Cox, The Trip Oppidan and most recently, Josh Baker. All the while, she has brought her DJ sets to the iconic stages of Coachella, Glastonbury and Manchester's Warehouse Project. Firmly establishing herself as one of the most exhilarating talents of a generation, she's a bona-fide press world darling with support from Dazed, British Vogue, The Face, The Guardian, Pitchfork, NME, The Fader and more.

A vinyl junkie and club girlie at the core, Eliza is also continuing to grow her own label, Rosebud Records, which originally launched the global hit 'B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)'. With a handful of underground mixes – most recently Eliza's edit of Ezra Collective's 'God Gave Me Feet for Dancing (feat. Yasmin Lacey)' – she is nurturing her crate digging roots and bringing her unique UKG sound to international audiences.

Tour Dates

13 Nov - Bristol - Rough Trade

14 Nov - Edinburgh - Cabaret Voltaire

19 Nov - Manchester - SOUP

20 Nov - London - EartH (Theatre)

Photo Credit: Maya-Aska



Photo Credit: Maya-Aska

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