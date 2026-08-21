Eliza Rose to Release ARCADIA: PLEASUREDOME, Shares New Single DOVE

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Eliza Rose has announced the release of ARCADIA: PLEASUREDOME, out 11th September via Rosebud Recordings. The 6-track project is produced by Sega Bodega (Shygirl, Rosalia, Björk, FKA Twigs) and marks the first part of a larger project in the works that will be shared soon.

To celebrate the announcement, the Hackney-born vocalist and selector has shared the new single 'DOVE,' which explores Eliza's experiences growing up raving, loving, and living life on the edge. Recent single 'KITE' will also appear on the forthcoming project.

Speaking on the forthcoming project and 'DOVE,' Eliza shares:

This project is really about remembering, documenting and exploring growing up. 'DOVE', in particular, explores those adolescent years and their strange duality. The light and the dark days, raving, pushing your limits, falling in and out of love, ending up in dangerous, even violent situations. 'DOVE' is how I remember that time, teenage tinged garage angst.

2026 has been an incredible year for Eliza so far. Alongside her foray into the live space, she joined an alumni of electronic music artists including Ben UFO, Goldie, Special Request, Overmono, Four Tet, Confidence Man, Amelie Lens and Helena Hauff with the release of FABRICLIVE. presents Eliza Rose, including lead single 'Pingers,' produced by Jev, which received a special version with CASISDEAD, and 'Morning Light' (produced by DJ Marky).

About Eliza Rose

Eliza Rose is proof of the magic within UK underground club culture. The Hackney-born vocalist and selector is responsible for certified platinum worldwide smash 'B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)' - a track that soared to Number One and saw her crowned as the first female DJ to top the official charts in 20 years. But it didn't happen out of thin air: Eliza has long been circling London's clubs, festivals and record shops, cultivating invaluable taste as a selector. Now having collected MOBO ('Best Dance/Electronic Act') and Brit nominations ('Best Dance Act' and 'Song Of The Year'), plaques, magazine covers and a world tour, she's effortlessly straddling both the underground and global superstardom.

Over the past few years, Eliza has had multiple releases, collaborating with the likes of Calvin Harris, Carl Cox, The Trip Oppidan and most recently, Josh Baker. All the while, she has brought her DJ sets to the iconic stages of Coachella, Glastonbury and Manchester's Warehouse Project. Firmly establishing herself as one of the most exhilarating talents of a generation, she's a bona-fide press world darling with support from Dazed, British Vogue, The Face, The Guardian, Pitchfork, NME, The Fader and more.

A vinyl junkie and club girlie at the core, Eliza is also continuing to grow her own label, Rosebud Records, which originally launched the global hit 'B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All).' With a handful of underground mixes – most recently Eliza's edit of Ezra Collective's 'God Gave Me Feet for Dancing (feat. Yasmin Lacey)' – she is nurturing her crate digging roots and bringing her unique UKG sound to international audiences.

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