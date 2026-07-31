ELIZA ROSE Returns With New Single KITE, Produced by Sega Bodega

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Eliza Rose has released a new single titled KITE, an offering produced by Sega Bodega that the Hackney-born vocalist and selector describes as drawing on memories of warehouse parties, squat gatherings and forest raves. The track arrives alongside a visualiser and marks a new chapter for the artist following a string of recent releases.

An underground sensation, a true one of one, there is no one quite like Eliza Rose. The Hackney-born vocalist and selector begins her most iconic, intentional and honest artistic era yet with the release of 'Kite'; an ode to the basement, The Warehouse, the squat parties and the forest raves, produced by Sega Bodega (Shygirl, Rosalia, Björk!, FKA Twigs).

Speaking on the track, Eliza shares:

Kite is an unruly riddim conjured up from the hazy memories of my early rave days. Young, free and wayward, finding our feet in the dance. Working with Sega Bodega was incredible. He really pushed me to experiment, and I felt a real musical connection with him. We made 5 tracks across a period of a few days and it was amazing to create a body of work, with such an incredible producer who isn't afraid to push boundaries of the electronic music spectrum and work so collaboratively.

About Eliza Rose

Eliza Rose is proof of the magic within UK underground club culture. The Hackney-born vocalist and selector is responsible for certified platinum worldwide smash 'B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)' - a track that soared to Number One and saw her crowned as the first female DJ to top the official charts in 20 years. But it didn't happen out of thin air: Eliza has long been circling London's clubs, festivals and record shops, cultivating invaluable taste as a selector. Now having collected MOBO ('Best Dance/Electronic Act') and Brit nominations ('Best Dance Act' and 'Song Of The Year'), plaques, magazine covers and a world tour, she's effortlessly straddling both the underground and global superstardom.

Over the past few years, Eliza has had multiple releases, collaborating with the likes of Calvin Harris, Carl Cox, The Trip Oppidan and most recently, Josh Baker. All the while, she has brought her DJ sets to the iconic stages of Coachella, Glastonbury and Manchester's Warehouse Project. Firmly establishing herself as one of the most exhilarating talents of a generation, she's a bona-fide press world darling with support from Dazed, British Vogue, The Face, The Guardian, Pitchfork, NME, The Fader and more.

A vinyl junkie and club girlie at the core, Eliza is also continuing to grow her own label, Rosebud Records, which originally launched the global hit 'B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)'. With a handful of underground mixes – most recently Eliza's edit of Ezra Collective's 'God Gave Me Feet for Dancing (feat. Yasmin Lacey)' – she is nurturing her crate digging roots and bringing her unique UKG sound to international audiences.

The release follows a busy stretch for Eliza Rose, who earlier this year put out FABRICLIVE. presents Eliza Rose, featuring the single Pingers produced by Jev and a version featuring CASISDEAD, along with Morning Light produced by DJ Marky. She also released Quasimodo (0800-Flirt-Divert), written with Zach Witness, which the artist has framed as a lead-in to further material connected to the Arcadia project.

Photo Credit: Ella Kenny



Photo Credit: Ella Kenny

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