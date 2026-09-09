Sega Bodega Releases Live EP LIVE & ALTARED From Christ Church Set

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Sega Bodega has unveiled a new live-recorded EP, Live & Altared, captured during his performance at Christ Church Spitalfields in June as part of SXSW London. The project brings together reimagined versions of Sega's existing material with previously unheard music, alongside appearances from flautist Ludo Pear, KUKII and Mayah Alkhateri.

Building on his ongoing love and exploration of ambient textures, expansive composition and cinematic sounds, following his 2025 release, I Created The Universe So That Life Could Create a Language So Complex, Just To Say How Much I Love You, Live & Altared not only extends that trajectory into a live setting, but reveals the extraordinary depth and textural detail that defines his work. The project is built around reworked versions of 'Deer Teeth' which Sega revealed earlier this week, 'True' and Kiss Facility track 'Prayer At The Dinner Table', with the addition of two new releases, 'Velvet' and 'To The Dawn' offering a subtle nod towards what's next for Sega in 2027.

The accompanying short-film-style visuals, directed by Max Cookward and filmed during the performance, capture the beautiful space and stage at Christ Church, which Sega intricately built his set around and transformed into a dimly lit, immersive environment. With multiple live instrumentalists and vocalists joining him throughout, he enhances the dreamlike, hypnotic atmosphere, drawing the audience further into the world he has created.

Without revealing the full set, Live & Altared offers a glimpse into what was a standout and memorable night. The EP captures the intimacy and grandeur of the live show, unfolding through delicate, immersive sonic layers and carrying something of the atmosphere that filled the Church that night. It documents the experience itself, allowing it to extend beyond the walls of Christ Church Spitalfields and into the earphones or speakers of listeners, for a more personal listening experience.

About Sega Bodega

Born in Ireland, raised in Glasgow and now based in London, producer, performer and label head Sega Bodega - AKA Salvador Navarrete - is one of the UK's most singular and forward-thinking creative voices. Moving fluidly between electronic music, avant-pop, club, ambient and experimental composition, his work consistently blurs the boundaries between artist, producer and world-builder. Across his acclaimed albums Salvador (2020), Romeo (2021) and Dennis (2024), he has developed a distinctive, emotionally charged and cinematic musical language, while his production and collaborative credits span Björk, Rosalía, Caroline Polachek, Shygirl, Arca, Eartheater, Oklou, Crystal Murray, Eliza Rose and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

As co-founder of influential collective NUXXE and founder of ambient tweets, Sega has played a defining role in the UK's experimental club and alternative-pop ecosystem. His influence as a producer and creative collaborator can be heard across some of the most adventurous contemporary pop and electronic music, including Shygirl's Mercury Prize-nominated Nymph, Caroline Polachek's Sunset and Rosalía's 'Oral'. His 2025 release, I Created The Universe So That Life Could Create a Language So Complex, Just To Say How Much I Love You, expanded his practice into ambient composition, featuring collaborations with Vashti Bunyan, Mayah Alkhateri and Lucinda Chua. His wider practice spans fashion, film, sound design and visual culture, with recognition in the Dazed 100 and his work being championed by the likes of i-D, The FADER, Crack, Pitchfork and Resident Advisor. Through his own work and expansive collaborations, Sega Bodega continues to shape the sound and visual language of contemporary underground music.

Photo Credit: Max Cookward



Photo Credit: Max Cookward

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