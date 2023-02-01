Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Elita Share 'She Bangs Like A Fairy On Acid'

Their debut album, Dysania, is due March 22, 2023 via Opposition.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Late last year, the rising Newfoundland-based alternative act Elita announced their debut album, Dysania, due March 22, 2023 via Opposition.

With the announcement came the album's second single "Mentally Not Here," which premiered on Under the Radar and followed on the heels of the upcoming LP's lead single, "Sleep Paralysis."

Today, the band are thrilled to share their newest spooky, synth-laden gem, the wonderfully titled "She Bangs Like a Fairy on Acid." Watch the song's visualizer on YouTube. Read what the band's Elita and Tim Rypien had to say about the surprising origins of the song below.

Tim: "I made this song at my parents house on Christmas Day. I was messing around with their digital piano trying to recreate the Unsolved Mysteries theme song. I missed the mark but thankfully the beat for "SBLAFOA" was born."

Elita: "Timmy and I tried mushrooms for the first time before writing this song. I felt like I was living in a little fairy world and that totally inspired this song. I wrote the lyrics on Christmas too."

The band features Elita on vocals, Tim Rypien on guitar/keyboard, and John Eddy on guitar/slide. They've achieved 30M+ streams early on in their career with their hypnotizing, often dark tunes. Frontwoman Elita's airy, angelic vocals contrast brilliantly with the sinister lyrics, creating a spine-tingling feeling for the listener. Their new music builds on the dark, haunting subjects of their past projects with songs that tie in themes of anxiety and depression with the supernatural.

The band continues to emerge from being an undiscovered hidden gem, achieving thousands of dedicated followers with very little industry support. Elita's debut album release follows-up their Anxiety Angel EP, which featured hit record "Sour Switchblade" (15M+ streams), a song that Indie88 described as "packed with hypnotizing, cyclical instrumentals and haunting vocal lines."

Tour Dates:

04/07/23 - Boston, MA @ Red Room at Cafe 939

04/08/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

04/12/23 - Washington D.C. @ Pie Shop

04/15/23 - Nashville, TN @ The End

04/18/23 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

04/28/23 - Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

04/30/23 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

05/02/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

05/03/23 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

05/05/23 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

05/06/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

05/09/23 - Seattle, WA @ The Funhouse

05/10/23 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

05/12/23 - Sacramento, CA @ Old Ironsides

05/13/23 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall

05/14/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Venice West

05/18/23 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

05/19/23 - Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live

05/20/23 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

05/23/23 - St Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

05/25/23 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's

05/27/23 - Montreal, QB @ Bar Le Ritz PDB



TOMORROW X TOGETHER has announced venues and presale information for their tour IN U.S. The tour will begin in Seoul on March 25 and head to the U.S. in May for shows in 6 cities. This includes their only New York Metro area performances at UBS Arena, located just 30 minutes by the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) from Penn Station, on May 9 and 10.
Grammy-nominated international superstar Adam Lambert has released his latest single, “Getting Older”. Produced by Tommy English, Adam’s “Getting Older” is a glam rendition of the Billie Eilish track, lyrically exploring the complexities of getting older, harnessed by Adam’s unmatched vocal talent.
SXM Festival will return from March 8-12, 2023 for a musical and cultural experience like no other. It is the only festival in the world that takes over an entire island - the Caribbean gem of Saint Martin | Sint Maarten - and is the ultimate destination experience.
3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar Lizzo is going to release the music video for 'Special.' The title track from her latest album SPECIAL, available everywhere now, the music was teased through a new video preview on Lizzo's soecial media, revealing it to be superhero-themed.

January 31, 2023

January 31, 2023

Ahead of starring on Broadway in New York, New York, Anna Uzele is kicking off her busy year by starring in Dear Edward on Apple TV+. Watch a video of Uzele discussing what audiences can expect from the new series, the significance of her character's success, and what she enjoys the most about taking the leap from the stage to the screen.
January 31, 2023

For the 2nd week in a row, "Tamron Hall" averaged more than 1 million Total Viewers on all 5 days of the week: Monday (1.227 million), Tuesday (1.164 million), Wednesday (1.083 million), Thursday (1.062 million) and Friday (1.092 million). "Tamron Hall" ranks among the season's Top 5 highest-rated syndicated talk shows in Households.
January 31, 2023

The iconic experimental rock band, The String Cheese Incident has announced dates for their Spring Tour 2023. The run will kick off at the Backwoods Music Festival in Ozark, Arkansas, before the band heads through the Midwest in Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, and St. Paul, before wrapping up in the Southeast in Asheville, at Salvage Station.
January 31, 2023

Within this sonic digital nirvana, yuniVERSE tells deeply human stories of love and heartbreak, creating different scenes that when put together offer a holistic glimpse into her interior world and creative process. This refreshingly honest and visual songwriting style feels simultaneously raw and immaculately sculpted.
