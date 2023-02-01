Elita Share 'She Bangs Like A Fairy On Acid'

Late last year, the rising Newfoundland-based alternative act Elita announced their debut album, Dysania, due March 22, 2023 via Opposition.

With the announcement came the album's second single "Mentally Not Here," which premiered on Under the Radar and followed on the heels of the upcoming LP's lead single, "Sleep Paralysis."

Today, the band are thrilled to share their newest spooky, synth-laden gem, the wonderfully titled "She Bangs Like a Fairy on Acid." Watch the song's visualizer on YouTube. Read what the band's Elita and Tim Rypien had to say about the surprising origins of the song below.

Tim: "I made this song at my parents house on Christmas Day. I was messing around with their digital piano trying to recreate the Unsolved Mysteries theme song. I missed the mark but thankfully the beat for "SBLAFOA" was born."

Elita: "Timmy and I tried mushrooms for the first time before writing this song. I felt like I was living in a little fairy world and that totally inspired this song. I wrote the lyrics on Christmas too."

The band features Elita on vocals, Tim Rypien on guitar/keyboard, and John Eddy on guitar/slide. They've achieved 30M+ streams early on in their career with their hypnotizing, often dark tunes. Frontwoman Elita's airy, angelic vocals contrast brilliantly with the sinister lyrics, creating a spine-tingling feeling for the listener. Their new music builds on the dark, haunting subjects of their past projects with songs that tie in themes of anxiety and depression with the supernatural.

The band continues to emerge from being an undiscovered hidden gem, achieving thousands of dedicated followers with very little industry support. Elita's debut album release follows-up their Anxiety Angel EP, which featured hit record "Sour Switchblade" (15M+ streams), a song that Indie88 described as "packed with hypnotizing, cyclical instrumentals and haunting vocal lines."

Tour Dates:

04/07/23 - Boston, MA @ Red Room at Cafe 939

04/08/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

04/12/23 - Washington D.C. @ Pie Shop

04/15/23 - Nashville, TN @ The End

04/18/23 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

04/28/23 - Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

04/30/23 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

05/02/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

05/03/23 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

05/05/23 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

05/06/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

05/09/23 - Seattle, WA @ The Funhouse

05/10/23 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

05/12/23 - Sacramento, CA @ Old Ironsides

05/13/23 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall

05/14/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Venice West

05/18/23 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

05/19/23 - Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live

05/20/23 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

05/23/23 - St Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

05/25/23 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's

05/27/23 - Montreal, QB @ Bar Le Ritz PDB