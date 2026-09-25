Eliot Bronson Releases END TIMES Single Featuring Oliver Wood

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Atlanta-based independent singer-songwriter Eliot Bronson has released his latest single, 'End Times,' featuring Eliot on acoustic guitar and Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers on electric guitar and harmony vocals. The song is described as a fever-dream romp through the chaos of our time — somewhere between a prayer and a nervous breakdown.

Bronson tells Americana Highways about 'End Times': 'My Grandfather was a contractor, a gambler, a Pentecostal minister, and a cheat. He built his own church and lived there with his family, including my father. I went there as a kid. People spoke in tongues, danced with the Holy Spirit, and made music. Lots of music. We were constantly reminded that Judgement Day was drawing near. I grew up immersed in a world of supernatural forces… Later, I studied Hinduism and Buddhism and discovered that they too believe we are living in a degenerative age that culminates in cataclysm. A potent mythology or prophetic truth?'

He reflects, 'As I got older, I began to doubt the validity of those claims. But the last decade started to make me wonder if they were on to something. Watching it all unfold got me thinking about those cosmic forces again.'

'End Times' appears on Bronson's seventh studio album, Arrive, which was produced by Oliver Wood and will be released via Bronson's own New Pain Records label on November 6, 2026. Last September, Bronson traveled to the Wood Brothers' Nashville studio, where the pair spent time discussing the songs and shaping a vision for the project. They fully embraced analog recording—live to tape—to capture the relaxed warmth that radiated in the raw, unfiltered moments in the studio.

The album artwork features photography by Andrew Thomas Lee and graphic design by Keith Brogdon at Thinking Out Loud Design.

Anchored by Bronson's warm, lived-in vocals and unmistakable sincerity, Bronson says, 'This album represents a new chapter for me—one filled with hope, generosity, and creative freedom. It's a record about coming home to yourself. About finding presence in the pain. It's about the journey it takes to arrive right here and now, with all our beauty and brokenness.'

Wood described the album as 'a departure from anything Eliot's done before.'

Arrive features Eliot on acoustic and electric guitars, harmonica, and vocals, with a band that includes Oliver Wood on electric guitar and harmony vocals; John Mailander (of Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers) on fiddle; Gabe Dixon (of Tedeschi Trucks Band) on piano, organ, and Wurlitzer; Mark Raudabaugh (of Sierra Hull) on drums and percussion; Bret Hartley on acoustic and electric guitars as well as lap steel; Will Robertson on upright and electric bass (and harmony vocals on a track); Matt Glassmeyer on saxophones, cornet, and euphonium; Kristina Train on harmony vocals; and JP Ruggieri on pedal steel.

The ten songs, all penned by Eliot, were engineered and mixed by Brook Sutton and assistant engineer Will Tyson, recorded at The Studio Nashville, and mastered by Eric Conn at Independent Mastering. Bronson says, 'We weren't going for perfection. We were capturing a moment in time.'

Arrive Track-by-Track

The album opener, 'She Ain't Your Little Girl Anymore,' soars elegantly through a true story of reclaiming one's truth after going through heartbreak. Eliot sings, 'Like a spell that was broken / By a truth that was spoken / From a dream she's awoken, that's for sure.'

In 'End Times,' Wood takes the lead on electric guitar with Bronson on acoustic rhythm guitar singing, 'It's a moonlight gunfight / Robin Hood's got stage fright / Senators sitting stage right / Managers are manning staged fights / The punishment should fit the crime / And I'm living in the end times.' They are backed by Robertson's upright bass and Raudabaugh on drums and percussion.

Featuring Dixon's lilting Wurlitzer, the breezy and melodic 'Let Tomorrow Come Another Day' betrays its troubled narrator, who sings, 'I started out so long ago/ I thought providence was winking / But I missed my boat / Now the island's sinking.'

Letting go of expectations about how things were 'supposed to be' opened the door to a more adventurous creative process, giving Arrive a fresh sense of freedom and sonic exploration. That spirit is woven throughout the album, nowhere more clearly than on its powerful title track, which charts new musical territory for Bronson.

Evoking the sound of an old Appalachian folk ballad, 'I Have Always Been Alone,' is the most autobiographical song on the album. Like a novella set to music, Bronson weaves the story of his poor grandparents' (a fisherman and a preacher) struggles with his own search for connection and meaning.

After finding solace in his solitude, Bronson's music takes a bolder turn with 'You Are Made of Light,' which lands at the heart of the record. Shimmering acoustic and slide guitars create the perfect sonic landscape for this soulful anthem, one that could easily pass for a long-lost George Harrison classic. Glassmeyer's horn section bursts through the track, while Wood's harmony vocals deepen its emotional resonance. Bronson's lyrics offer a balm for this age or any: 'You are made of light / I know it's hard to believe / Someone told you otherwise / Someone brought you to your knees.'

'Takes a Long Time to Find Your Way Home' is the first of two songs that feature Train on harmony vocals. The soundscape quiets into a waltz with the title coming from its lyrics.

One of the most intimate and atmospheric songs on Arrive, 'Too Much to Ask' opens and closes with Bronson's harmonica. He sings, 'We're all strangers/ Till the day we say goodbye.'

Simple and evocative with wistful swells, 'Not Easy to Love' is Bronson's acknowledgment that 'it can't be easy to have an artist as your partner. Big feelings all the time. Looking for secret meaning in everything. It's a confession and an apology and a 'thank you for putting up with me.'' A stripped-down performance with Bronson on electric guitar and vocals, accompanied only by Ruggieri's mournful pedal steel.

The album closes with 'Already Home.' 'You're already home,' Eliot says. 'If this record could be summed up in three words, that's it. We're always looking for something else. Something more. Something later. It's easy to take what we have for granted. It's easy to miss the moment. I think that's what I'm trying to remind myself of in all these songs.'

When he began writing songs, Bronson says it was like discovering fire. 'It wasn't about a career, fame, or anything like that. It was the closest thing to magic I'd ever experienced. I guess I just never looked back.'

Eliot Bronson on Tour

9/25 Fri - The Evening Muse - Charlotte, NC

9/26 Sat - House Concert - Richmond, VA

9/27 Sun - Lucky Penny House Concerts - Washington DC

10/2 Fri - Folk Project - Morristown, NJ

10/3 Sat - Manor Mill - Monkton, MD

10/9 Fri - Greenport Harbor Brewing Co - Peconic, NY

10/10 Sat - The Bockyard Concerts - Bay Shore, NY

10/11 Sun - Down By The Creek Concerts - Patchogue, NY

11/7 Sat - Eddie's Attic - Decatur, GA

11/22 Sun - Piedmont Stomp 2026 - Good Hope, GA

12/4 Fri - Pure Life House Of Music - McDonough, GA

12/5 Sat - Canopy And Roots - Dahlonega, GA

Jan 16-18, 2027 - 30A Songwriters Festival - Santa Rosa Beach, FL

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 12 Hrs 40 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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