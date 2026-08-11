Amelia Day Adds Fall Tour Dates, to Support THE WOOD BROTHERS in Winter

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Amelia Day, a Nashville-based singer-songwriter, has added fall and winter dates to her first U.S. headlining tour, along with newly announced support dates on upcoming tours by THE WOOD BROTHERS and Willi Carlisle. The additional stops follow the release of her latest EP, EGO TRIP, and include shows in cities such as San Francisco, Nashville, Louisville, and Decatur, with support dates in the winter spanning venues including Charlottesville, Columbus, Fort Wayne, and Milwaukee.

Speaking about the upcoming tour dates, Day shared, 'I'm so excited to be heading out with The Wood Brothers and Willi Carlisle this Fall. The Wood Brothers are such pillars of the current folk rock scene, and I came up in the genre with them as a significant source of inspiration, so it's truly surreal to be opening for them. I'm equally excited to tour alongside Willi, who is such a thoughtful storyteller and performer, as well as an artist who so openly expresses and embraces queerness through folk music. I feel incredibly lucky to be sharing the stage with musicians I admire this much, and I think we're going to put on some really powerful shows together!'

EGO TRIP finds Day leaning further into the intersection of folk, rock, and pop. Across songs like 'Lady Los Angeles,' 'LOVE ME / LOVE ME NOT,' and 'False Prophet,' she pairs razor-sharp songwriting with soaring melodies and fearless vulnerability. With gritty, rock-influenced textures inspired by the empowered, electrifying frontwomen of the 1990s, Day has never sounded more like herself, and she's never exhibited the full range of her abilities this clearly before.

As a fully independent artist, Day has built a national audience on her own terms, garnering millions of streams with diverse tracks like the soulful, jazz-influenced 'Skippin' Down The Sidewalk' and the indie folksong 'Eastward of Eden.' She recently appeared in Seattle's 'This Is How We Pride' campaign ahead of the FIFA World Cup alongside Megan Rapinoe and other Seattle icons.

Upcoming tour dates include notable stops at Denver, Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco. More information is available at ameliadaymusic.com/tour.

Amelia Day 2026 Tour Dates

August 15 - Bainbridge Island, WA @ Dahlia Farm Music Festival

September 10 - Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint

September 11 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Crepe Place

September 12 - Redding, CA @ Redding Roots Revival Festival

September 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Make-Out Room

September 15 - Nashville, TN @ AmericanaFest

September 19 - Greensboro, NC @ North Carolina Folk Festival

September 30 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl

October 1 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

October 3 - Greer, SC @ Albino Skunk Music Festival

October 8 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic

October 9 - Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Roots Revival

October 10 - Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Roots Revival

November 11 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater +

November 12 - Rocky Mount, VA @ The Harvester Performance Center +

November 13 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall +

November 14 - Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre +

November 15 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom +

November 17 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom +

November 18 - Wausau, WI @ Grand Theater +

November 19 - Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House +

November 20 - Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center - Rochester Hall +

November 21 - Evanston, IL @ Cahn Auditorium +

December 3 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater #

December 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #

December 6 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club Basement #

December 9 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl #

December 10 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern #

December 11 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #

December 12 - Trout Lake, WA @ Trout Lake Hall #

December 14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent #

December 15 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall #

December 17 - South Pasadena, CA @ Sid The Cat Auditorium #

December 18 - San Diego @ Soda Bar #

December 19 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet's #

December 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

+ support for The Wood Brothers

# support for Willi Carlisle

EGO TRIP was co-produced with engineer and producer Taylor Carroll at Bear Creek Studio in Washington state, and includes the tracks Lady Los Angeles, LOVE ME / LOVE ME NOT, and False Prophet. Day, who grew up in Sumner, Washington, has performed at festivals including Bumbershoot, Capitol Hill Block Party, Folklife Festival, and Seattle PrideFest.

Photo Credit: Stephanie Swart



Photo Credit: Stephanie Swart

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