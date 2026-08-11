THE WOOD BROTHERS to Play 18-Show Fall 2026 Tour Nov.-Dec.

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THE WOOD BROTHERS have announced an 18-show Fall 2026 tour that will run through the Southeast and Midwest in November before moving to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic in December. Artist pre-sales are scheduled to begin Wednesday, August 12, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general on-sale set for Friday, August 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

Amelia Day will support on the Midwest leg of the tour, while Tyler Ramsey will join as support for the Northeast dates.

THE WOOD BROTHERS FALL 2026 TOUR DATES

11/11 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater *

11/12 - Rocky Mount, VA - The Harvester Performance Center *

11/13 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall *

11/14 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre *

11/15 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom *

11/17 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom *

11/18 - Wausau, WI - Grand Theater *

11/19 - Stoughton, WI - Stoughton Opera House *

11/20 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center *

11/21 - Evanston, IL - Cahn Auditorium *

12/03 - Brownfield, ME - Stone Mountain Arts Center (No Support)

12/04 - Cranston, RI - The Historic Park Theatre ^

12/05 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse ^

12/06 - Newton, NJ - The Newton Theatre ^

12/08 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater ^

12/09 - Phoenixville, PA - The Colonial Theatre ^

12/10 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere ^

12/11 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere ^

* w/ Amelia Day

^ w/ Tyler Ramsey

In what has already been one of the busiest years in the Grammy-nominated modern-roots trio's 20-year history, The Wood Brothers close out the summer with nine shows in August, including a two-night stint at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC and The Caverns in Pelham, TN, plus a performance in October at Clearwater Jazz Holiday.

THE WOOD BROTHERS COMPLETE 2026 TOUR DATES

8/20 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center #

8/21 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel #

8/22 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel #

8/23 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns #

8/25 - Lexington, KY - Lexington Opera House #

8/26 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat #

8/27 - Macon, GA - Capitol Theatre #

8/28 - Isle of Palms, SC - The Windjammer #

8/29 - Fayetteville, WV - Outpost at New River Gorge #

10/18 - Clearwater, FL - Clearwater Jazz Holiday

11/11 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater *

11/12 - Rocky Mount, VA - The Harvester Performance Center *

11/13 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall *

11/14 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre *

11/15 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom *

11/17 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom *

11/18 - Wausau, WI - Grand Theater *

11/19 - Stoughton, WI - Stoughton Opera House *

11/20 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center *

11/21 - Evanston, IL - Cahn Auditorium *

12/03 - Brownfield, ME - Stone Mountain Arts Center

12/04 - Cranston, RI - The Historic Park Theatre ^

12/05 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse ^

12/06 - Newton, NJ - The Newton Theatre ^

12/08 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater ^

12/09 - Phoenixville, PA - The Colonial Theatre ^

12/10 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere ^

12/11 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere ^

# w/ Ric Robertson

* w/ Amelia Day

^ w/ Tyler Ramsey

About The Wood Brothers

Brothers Chris Wood and Oliver Wood initially pursued separate musical careers before coming together as The Wood Brothers. Chris was revered for his work as one-third of Medeski Martin & Wood, while Oliver's band King Johnson built a loyal following in the South. With the addition of Jano Rix as a permanent third member, The Wood Brothers lineup was solidified.

Two decades since the release of their debut album, Ways Not To Lose (2006), The Wood Brothers have cemented their reputation as freethinking songwriters, road warriors, and community builders, creating a catalog of diverse music and a loyal audience that has grown alongside them over the years. They've offered a prolific flow of creative output while maintaining a commitment to bringing their live performances to fans across North America and Europe. Fans join them night after night, singing along to songs like 'Luckiest Man,' 'Postcards From Hell,' 'Happiness Jones,' and more.

The tour will support THE WOOD BROTHERS' latest album, PUFF OF SMOKE, and coincides with the 20th anniversary of the band's debut album, WAYS NOT TO LOSE, which was issued on vinyl for the first time by Blue Note Records in March. Amelia Day is set to support the Midwest leg, while Tyler Ramsey will join for the Northeast dates. The band has again partnered with American Friends of Canadian Conservation, with $1 from each ticket sold going toward The Nature Trust of British Columbia's wetland conservation efforts, matched two-to-one by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Photo Credit: Laura Partain



Photo Credit: Laura Partain

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