Eliot Bronson to Release ARRIVE, New Album Produced by Oliver Wood

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Award-winning Atlanta-based independent singer-songwriter Eliot Bronson will release his seventh studio album, Arrive, on November 6, 2026, via his New Pain Records label. Produced by Oliver Wood at the Wood Brothers' studio in Nashville, Arrive showcases Bronson's cinematic storytelling, memorable melodies, and uncanny ability to find depth and meaning in everyday life.

Anchored by Bronson's warm, lived-in vocals and unmistakable sincerity, Arrive marks a creative turning point. 'This album represents a new chapter for me—one filled with hope, generosity, and creative freedom,' says Bronson. 'It's a record about coming home to yourself. About finding presence in the pain. It's about the journey it takes to arrive right here and now, with all our beauty and brokenness.'

Over the years, Bronson has released six solo albums, had his songs featured in shows like Yellowstone and Criminal Minds, toured across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and even played on a ship in the middle of the Caribbean. He says, 'It's taken a long time to get here, but I've managed to carve out my own little lane on the edges of the music industry.'

Bronson says, 'I've been sneaking away to the mountains or the forest on solo writing retreats over the last two years. I've been listening for the words I needed to hear. I've been asking myself, 'What can I offer? What can I learn? And what needs to be healed?'' He arrived at his answer to bring it all home with his latest release.

Arrive is an album that signals a new chapter in Bronson's songwriting. While his previous two releases explored deeply introspective, atmospheric landscapes, Arrive embraces a brighter, more hopeful outlook. The songs retain the emotional honesty that has long defined his work but move with a renewed sense of openness, confidence, and joy.

Letting go of expectations about how things were 'supposed to be' opened the door to a more adventurous creative process, giving Arrive a fresh sense of freedom and sonic exploration. That spirit is woven throughout the album, nowhere more clearly than on its powerful title track, which charts new musical territory for Bronson.

Eliot says, 'I love the expression 'coming to your senses.' Waking up to direct experience. The modern world is a maze of virtual realities, not the least of which is our own thinking mind. 'Arrive' came to me on a personal retreat in the wilderness. Like many of my songs, I wrote what I needed to hear.'

'The last two years have been one of the most inspired periods of my life,' says Eliot. 'I've written dozens of new songs. Some of my best ever! And they feel different somehow. This time, the songs aren't fueled by pain or grief but by abundance. They're sad, but not broken. Angry, but hopeful. They feel less like a bid for approval and more like an offering. Maybe that shift is what gave me the courage to reach out to one of my musical heroes: Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers.'

Although the two had crossed paths over the years, they had never spent more than a few minutes talking. A longtime admirer of Wood's timeless songwriting, soulful vocals, and distinctive guitar work, Bronson was thrilled when Wood agreed to hear the new material. In September 2025, Bronson traveled to the Wood Brothers' Nashville studio, where the two spent time discussing the songs and shaping a vision for the project. The result became Arrive—an album Wood described as 'a departure from anything Eliot's done before.'

Oliver elaborates, 'I was very impressed with the depth of Eliot's songwriting. He sent me about 15 songs, and they were all great, and it was hard to choose favorites for the record. Then he kept sending more songs that were even better! What a luxury as a producer to have an artist so prepared and prolific… and it was a joy in the studio, where Eliot performed with confidence and humility and took the process very seriously, without taking himself too seriously. We laughed a lot. It was very inspiring for me to be involved.'

Arrive features Eliot on acoustic and electric guitars, harmonica, and vocals, with an incredible band that includes Oliver Wood on electric guitar and harmony vocals; John Mailander (of Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers) on fiddle; Gabe Dixon (of Tedeschi Trucks Band) on piano, organ, and Wurlitzer; Mark Raudabaugh (of Sierra Hull) on drums and percussion; Bret Hartley on acoustic and electric guitars as well as lap steel; Will Robertson on upright and electric bass; Matt Glassmeyer on saxophones, cornet, and euphonium; Kristina Train on harmony vocals; and JP Ruggieri on pedal steel.

Their embrace of analog recording—live to tape—captures the relaxed warmth that radiated in the raw, unfiltered moments in the studio. The ten songs, all penned by Eliot, were engineered and mixed by Brook Sutton and assistant engineer Will Tyson, recorded at The Studio Nashville, and mastered by Eric Conn at Independent Mastering. Bronson says, 'We weren't going for perfection. We were capturing a moment in time.'

Bronson is an award winner who's worked with labels and produced music independently. He's a road warrior with audiences on both sides of the Atlantic. An internationally renowned songwriter with a voice that swoons and sweeps, making fans out of everyone from his hometown newspaper, The Baltimore Sun — who championed Bronson from the very start, hailing him as 'a folk singing wunderkind' back when he was still playing local coffeeshops — to working with Grammy-winning Nashville-based producer Dave Cobb on 2014's Eliot Bronson and 2017's James and beloved producer/musician Oliver Wood on his forthcoming release.

For a kid who grew up in a working-class Baltimore home, Bronson has clearly learned to speak his mind and sing his soul. Bronson's childhood was filled with the sounds of gospel, folk, and blues music, and he lived within walking distance of the Pentecostal Church where his father and grandfather once preached to congregants who spoke in tongues. His parents drew their inspiration from religion and 1960s counterculture, while Bronson took flight through the sounds of folk acts like Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, and Joni Mitchell to the trailblazing blues duo of Brownie McGhee and Sonny Terry. Inspired to make his own music, he began writing songs as a teenager and eventually relocated to Atlanta, where he first built an audience and still resides today.

Bronson's previous works were received with critical acclaim. Saving Country Music made note of his moments of spectacular insight and feeling, and giving words to what previously were thought to be unmentionable, and undefinable feelings, and doing it all with a deep sense of mood and melody that make the emotions drip from the edges of the notes like tears.' Guitar World's Laura B. Whitmore wrote, 'Bronson knows how to deliver some fantastically fun music with solid arrangements and clever lyrics. But he can also produce that magic that pulls all of these elements into a brilliant barn burner of a track.'

'It's always exciting to hear an artist continue to best their earlier works, especially when those earlier works are as great as Eliot's have been,' says Kelly McCartney of Record Bin Radio. 'As wild as our current times are, the music that has been emerging is, collectively, some of the best we've heard in a decade or more, and Arrive is no exception to that. I'd add at least five tracks into rotation right now, if they'd let me.'

Photo Credit: Jenna Shea Mobley



Photo Credit: Jenna Shea Mobley

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...