Elena Matei Gets 'Lost In Time' in New Single

Elena Matei has captured the essence of raw emotion with her new single, "Lost in Time." The track delves into the complexities of a relationship at a crossroads, where feelings of doubt and hope intermingle. “Lost in Time” is out now on all digital platforms worldwide, with the video available on YouTube.

Elena Matei masterfully captures the core of affection in her new single, "Lost in Time,” taking listeners through the trials and tribulations of love. The lyrics reflect Matei’s decision to hold onto love, with lines like "You used to tell me I'm your heaven, How could an angel fall apart from above?" Matei’s powerful vocal delivery brings these emotions to life, making the song a heartfelt experience for listeners. The music video for "Lost in Time" complements the song's emotional depth with striking visuals set in the stark, colorless backdrop of a Los Angeles subway station. She stands out in a vibrant yellow coat and dress, symbolizing hope and resilience against a bleak background. The video features intimate close-ups of Matei inside and in front of a moving subway, contrasted with scenes of a man in the same pose, emphasizing their deep connection and tension. Their embrace at both the beginning and end of the video serves as a metaphor for enduring love and the cyclical nature of their relationship. “Lost in Time” was written and produced by Elena Matei, Greg Shilling, and Stephen Santa Teresa.

Elena Matei, hailing from the agricultural landscape of the Eastern European Republic of Moldova, discovered her love for music at a young age. While her peers played outdoors, she found solace in singing, initially focusing on national folkloric music before pursuing pop opera training in Romania. At 16, she unexpectedly delved into modeling, signing with Elite Models after being spotted by a renowned agent in New York City. Her modeling career soared as she worked with top brands like Tommy Hilfiger, The Blonds, Kentina, Beach Bunny, Guess, and Revlon, and appeared in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and ELLE. Embracing her multifaceted talents, Matei seamlessly blends her modeling prowess with her passion for music, captivating audiences worldwide. With a growing Instagram following of over 377k, she is gearing up to release her debut album in 2024, culminating years of hard work. Since her musical debut, she has gained praise from champions at People Magazine, Broadway World, EARMILK, and more.

