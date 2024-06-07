Elderbrook Releases Uplifting New Single 'Shallow Water'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy-winning DJ and producer Elderbrook unveils his new single ‘Shallow Water’, out now.

Building around a poignant vocal and uplifting organs, ‘Shallow Water’ is a pulsating and life-affirming single. The single also coincides with an enchanting official video on release day, directed by Phúóng Vū with the creative direction of Charlie Rees.

The director Phúóng Vū commented "In traditional Vietnamese folklore, the sky is represented by the shape of a circle, while the earth is a square. Developing upon this idea, we wanted the video to feature Vietnam’s most stunning and raw natural landscapes, in combination with holistic choreography to present the human element along with giant, abstract and surreal spheres and cubes that symbolize the earth and the sky."

It follows Elderbrook’s triumphant 2024 return in April with ‘Glad I Found You’, his collaboration with esteemed dance producer George FitzGerald.

Speaking on the record “In “Shallow Water”, the cards are down, bottom reached and there is nowhere left to go. Our subject has to be better, do better. The song hinges on these bargaining chips, on the get out clauses we give ourselves when we want to change but know it will be hard. It grapples with questions of integrity and our desire to better ourselves against the knowledge that true and meaningful change is difficult and often messy. It’s the never ending self doubt given a voice.”

Having toured his acclaimed sophomore album Little Love last year with sold-out shows across the US, UK, Canada and Europe, as well as playing a sold out headline show at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre this Spring, the singer-songwriter has a massive summer headline show coming up at New York’s Brooklyn Mirage on Friday June 14th.

Following that, Elderbrook has various shows in Ibiza this summer and another packed festival season in store, with appearances at Festivals including the likes of Boardmasters in the UK, Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits & Osheaga.

Having toured with the likes of Jungle, Rufus Du Sol and Odesza, racked up over 2 billion streams to date, and made a 2023 Coachella starring appearance, Elderbrook continues to prove himself a frontrunner in the electronic scene. ‘Shallow Water’ continues his roaring 2024 with a top-tier club anthem teeming with heart and soul.

Upcoming Elderbrook show dates:

June 14: Brooklyn Mirage (New York, NY)

June 28-30: Keil do Amaral Garden (Lisbon, Portugal)

July 5: Badland’s Tent (Calgary, AB)

July 6: Holland Park (Vancouver, BC)

July 13: Park na Zdrowiu (Łódź, Poland)

July 19: AYU Dayclub (Las Vegas, NV)

July 19-21: Capitol Hill Block Party (Seattle, WA)

July 27: The Open-Air Museum of Lithuania (Rumšiškės, Lithuania)

July 28: Tension Electronic Music Festival (Switzerland, SC)

Aug 1: Zouk Nightclub (Las Vegas, NV)

Aug 2: Veld (Toronto, ON)

Aug 4: HARD SUMMER (Los Angeles, CA)

Aug 9-10: Trenčín Airport (Trenčín, Slovakia)

Aug 10: Soundscape Festival (Istanbul, Turkey)

Aug 22-24: Lake Balaton (Zamárdi)

Sep 26: Zouk Nightclub (Las Vegas, NV)

