Eddie Benjamin To Join Shawn Mendes on Tour This Fall

Singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Eddie Benjamin has shared that he will join collaborator Shawn Mendes this fall on the just-announced On the Road Again tour across North America.

Kicking off on September 25th in Boston, MA at TD Garden, the tour will take Eddie and Shawn through the US and Canada, with stops including New York, NY at Forrest Hills Stadium and Chicago, IL at the Huntington Pank Pavillion before wrapping at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA on October 17th. The upcoming tour notably reunites Eddie with Shawn after the two collaborated across the entirety of Shawn’s most recent self-titled album. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 6 at 10am local time, after an artist presale that launches on June 4 at 10am local time.

The 23-year-old Australian-born rising star has quickly established himself as a true artist to watch—or as friend and previous tourmate Justin Bieber has said on record—“Eddie is the future, he’s going to crush the world.” Eddie’s live show is not to be missed, where his rare musicianship, showmanship and versatility truly shine. As Grammy.com once put it, “obvious from his cadence performing live, his musical influences include legendary artists such as Jimi Hendrix.” Alongside opening for Justin on the 2022 Justice World Tour, Eddie has previously shared the stage in 2024 with Shawn Mendes across continents in support of Shawn, including an incredible set at Rock in Rio in Brazil and a performance on the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

A true “your favorite artist’s favorite artist,” Eddie Benjamin kicked off what is set to be a break-out year with the release of singles “MANIAC” and “RUN!,” which Eddie notably wrote, played every instrument on, and co-produced alongside Alex Salibian (Harry Styles). With more new music to be released very soon, the singles set the stage for his upcoming debut album.

That recent activity has only upped the anticipation for fans awaiting Eddie’s first new body of work since 2023’s conceptual Weatherman EP, which not only included the titular hit, “Weatherman” — dubbed one of the “best songs of the year” by TIME — but also Alessia Cara duet “Only You,” which the duo brought to Jimmy Kimmel Live!. That set was a culmination following his striking 2021 debut EP, Emotional, which garnered widespread praise. Along the way, he has collaborated both on record and in the studio with names such as Sia, WILLOW, Meghan Trainor, Earth Wind & Fire, and more.

Eddie Benjamin Tour Dates:

9/25/25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden*

9/28/25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

10/1/25 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre *

10/3/25 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium*

10/8/25 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion*

10/12/25 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

10/14/25 - San Francisco, CA - Frost Amphitheater*

10/17/25 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl*

*Supporting Shawn Mendes

ABOUT EDDIE BENJAMIN

Inspired by the furious currents and peaceful tides he saw out his window growing up in Bondi Beach, Sydney, Eddie Benjamin makes startlingly dynamic pop music. The singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer’s knack for capturing the wild drama of human nature has mesmerized not only fans, but also icons, earning him recent studio work supporting creative forces like Shawn Mendes and WILLOW. Sia appeared on his short but striking 2021 debut EP, Emotional. Justin Bieber tapped him to open 2022’s Justice World Tour. And Alessia Cara sang on his 2023 concept EP, Weatherman. But with each year that passes, Benjamin’s expression gets more visceral, and his forthcoming debut album — inspired by a heartbreak — transmits confusion, pain, and resilience via surprising peals of guitar, disembodied vocals, hot bass runs, and pounding keys. Holding it all together is the gift for unpredictable songcraft he started developing as a kid after seeing Prince play bass live in concert.

By age 13, Benjamin’s life revolved around playing local jazz venues and headlining a weekly residency at a nearby nightclub. After moving to L.A., he won fans and collaborators alike with his probing lyrics and uniquely analog-infused sound — a swirl of psychedelia, soul, rock, and pop that, these days, feels as virtuosic as it does effortless and urgent. “I don't make a song unless it's piercing out of me,” he says. Eddie Benjamin sounds more at home in the extremes than ever.

Photo Credit: Le3ay Studio

