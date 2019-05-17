Easy Life Unveil Two New Tracks, 'Houseplants' And 'Spaghetti Hoops' Out Now

Following their North American live debut at SXSW in Austin, TX, two rousing back-to-back sets at Coachella, and on the eve of their Hangout Festival debut, Easy Life return today with the release of not one, but two fiery new tracks, 'Houseplants' and 'Spaghetti Hoops'-both available now.



Talking about 'Houseplants', front-man Murray reveals that the track is "a poetic experiment in which we document the all-consuming feeling of falling head over heels." Mixing elements of R&B, hip-hop, jazz and distinctly British storytelling, 'Houseplants'- and the plaintive 'Spaghetti Hoops' - further showcases Easy Life's wry and affecting way with the minutiae of everyday life. The band's new single arrives as their recent mixtape, 'Spaceships', continues to take flight.



Listen to 'Houseplants' and 'Spaghetti Hoops' HERE



With 'Spaceships', an ambitious 6-track collection, the band showcases the effortless musicality and intimate storytelling that is truly Easy Life's own. Following the atmospheric, jazz-infused opener 'Mercury Retrograde,' lead track 'Sunday' (which premiered on Annie Mac's Radio 1 Show) is perhaps the band's soulful moment yet - a gorgeous cut of transatlantic R&B, vividly capturing those halcyon-days of early love (and lust). Elsewhere, EasyLife sharpen their focus on finding those moments of the sublime in the mundane: from the warm but trippy hip-hop of 'Wet Weekend' to the mellow haze of 'Afters', with observational lyrics which are frequently frank, funny and heartfelt (whether capturing "all these girls at uni, like 'yeh my daddy's rich, but no one understands me" to finding someone who makes you feel like "I fall short of who I claim to be / surely there's someone better than me"). Throughout the tape, Murray also continues to come of age as one of the country's leading new front-men, and a proper pop-star-in-waiting.

Fans in the US can next catch the band this weekend at Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama (Tickets HERE) when they play on Saturday, May 18 and next at Boston Calling (Tickets HERE) on Sunday, May 26 followed by a performance at New York City's Governors Ball Music Festival on Saturday, June 1 (Tickets HERE). The band has also been confirmed to play Glastonbury Festival in the UK this June, where they are scheduled to play on the BBC Introducing Stage.



Like the best of things, what started out as a bit of fun for Easy Life has quickly become an attitude to live by: one in which nothing is off limits (musically, lyrically, emotionally) and nothing - however bleak your situation, or your location - is irreversible. 2019 is theirs for the taking.

Spaceships is out everywhere now.

LISTEN

'HOUSEPLANTS' & 'SPAGHETTI HOOPS'



LISTEN

'SPACESHIPS' MIXTAPE

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

05/17 - Hangout Fest - Gulf Shores, AL

05/24 - Boston Calling - Boston, MA

06/01 - Governors Ball - New York, NY





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You