EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY Announced At Kings Theatre, October 5

Post-rock band Explosions in the Sky will be coming to Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday, October 5, 2023. The End Tour will be the band's first lives shows since 2020. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10am ET, with presales beginning Wednesday, April 19 at 10am ET. For additional information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2237811®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com%2Fevents%2Fexplosions-in-the-sky%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Hailing from the sultry metropolitan landscape of Austin, TX, Explosions In The Sky are some of the most sincere folks you will ever meet. Aside from being nice guys, they play some of the most passionate, powerful instrumental music you will ever hear.

Equal parts romance and tragedy, their beautiful melodies have the tendency to ignite into head-spinning walls of noise. Easily one of the most intense live bands ever, their sound proves to be every bit as triumphant as their name implies.

The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York's premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape.

The classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. With over 3,000 seats-the largest of its kind in Brooklyn, the restoration revived the historic structure's original splendor and transformed the theatre into a state-of-the-art facility. Kings Theatre is operated by Ambassador Theatre Group. Learn more at www.kingstheatre.com.