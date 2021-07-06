ENTER SHIKARI Announces North American Tour

With the pandemic putting a damper on Enter Shikari's North American touring plans for their their latest stunner of an album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible, UK's ENTER SHIKARI are ready to jump over the Atlantic to tour the States and Canada. "After waiting patiently for almost two years for the opportunity, we can't believe we're finally going to get to play tracks from Nothing Is True... on actual North American soil, in front of you wonderful North American people," said frontman Rou Reynolds.



Kicking off in Dallas, TX on March 25, 2022 and hitting Orlando, Boston, DC, NYC, Denver, Vancouver, and concluding at Pomona, CA's The Glass House on April 23rd (full dates below), Enter Shikari's triumphant return marks their first shows Stateside since 2019's sold out Stop the Clocks Tour and since headlining Saturday night at UK's massive Download Festival Pilot last month. Tickets available here on Friday, July 9th at 10am local time. Fan Club presales begin Wednesday, July 7th. Wargasm will support.



Currently on their way to selling out their Fall 2021 European and UK tour, Enter Shikari have been quite busy creatively during their time off the road. On July 16th, Enter Shikari will release a film Live At Vada, filmed recently at Vada Studios (the location of a lot of the tracking for Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible), and directed by the band's visual collaborator Tom Pullen. The live filmed set focuses on tracks from Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible and a selection of songs that are rarely played live, taken from their extensive back catalog.



Live From Vada will be available to view for free on Friday, July 16th. Watch the trailer here. Sign up for a free ticket here: entershikari.com/vada



There will be four showings of the film starting at 8pm local time available to watch for four hours: London, New York, Los Angeles and Sydney (July 17th). Tickets are available worldwide for whichever showing suits the viewers needs best, and there is no restriction on how many showings the viewer may attend.



The week following Enter Shikari's headline set at the Download Festival Pilot ("Enter Shikari reconfirm their status as one of Britain's best live bands" Kerrang!) saw many of their UK and European tour dates sell out, including London's 10,000 capacity Alexandra Palace.



In addition to the North American dates, the band are announcing four intimate UK warm-up shows in November taking in Exeter, Northampton, Brighton and Bexhill. Tickets go on general sale Friday, July 9th at 10am here, although a special pre order is available from Wednesday, July 7th at 10am for members of the band's Future Historians fan club and those who pre-ordered Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible or Moratorium physical formats via the band's online store. Full dates and availability below.



Friday, July 16th will also see the publication of frontman Rou Reynolds' new book for Faber Music, A Treatise On Possibility. The 287 page book features lyrics from Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible, plus photos taken during the recording of the album, paired with an extensively researched deep-dive into the themes of the album.



July was also due to be the release date of the 2xLP / 2xCD deluxe editions of Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible and its companion piece Moratorium (Broadcasts From The Interruption) but, unfortunately, a perfect storm of Brexit and Covid-19 has seen vinyl pressing plants worldwide suffering delays. The albums physical formats will now be released Friday, August 27th, though both albums are already available digitally here.



"We're looking forward to seeing old friends, and making some new ones, and bringing Wargasm along for the ride is the bacon* on top of the doughnut," says Rou, before correcting himself and injecting "vegan" in front of "bacon."



Full North American tour dates and availability below. For UK dates, visit here.

NORTH AMERICA - March / April 2022

Mar 25 DALLAS, TX - Hi-Fi

Mar 26 AUSTIN, TX - Mohawk

Mar 27 HOUSTON, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Mar 29 ORLANDO, FL - The Social

Mar 30 ATLANTA, GA - Terminal West

Apr 01 PHILADELPHIA PA - Union Transfer

Apr 02 BROOKLYN, NY - Warsaw

Apr 03 BOSTON, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Apr 04 WASHINGTON, DC - Union Stage

Apr 06 TORONTO, ON - Opera House

Apr 07 DETROIT, MI - The Magic Stick

Apr 08 CHICAGO, IL - Concord Music Hall

Apr 09 MILWALKEE, WI - Backroom @ Colectivo

Apr 10 MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Fine Line

Apr 12 DENVER, CO - Bluebird Theater

Apr 13 SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Urban Lounge

Apr 15 VANCOUVER, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

Apr 16 SEATTLE, WA - The Crocodile

Apr 17 PORTLAND, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

Apr 19 SACRAMENTO, CA - Goldfield Roseville

Apr 20 SAN FRANCISCO, CA - The Chapel

Apr 22 LOS ANGELES, CA - The Regent Theater

Apr 23 POMONA, CA - The Glass House

Photo Credit: Tom Martin