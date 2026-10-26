ENHYPEN to Release Spin-Off Single 'THE SIN : PARALLEL WORLD'

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K-pop group ENHYPEN have announced their upcoming spin off single, THE SIN : PARALLEL WORLD, set for release on November 20 at 12 AM ET. The release marks the final installment of the group's 'THE SIN' series, extending its narrative into a parallel world where love and destiny take on new meaning.

Following the story of THE SIN : BLISS, in which two lovers discover that being together is a blessing in itself, THE SIN : PARALLEL WORLD explores their journey in an alternate universe, where they come to believe their bond is destined. The release offers a fresh perspective on the series' central narrative, further expanding the cinematic storytelling that has become a defining part of ENHYPEN's artistry. According to BELIFT LAB, the single also reflects the members' desire to give back to ENGENE, their devoted fanbase, through music in appreciation of their unwavering support throughout the year.

The announcement follows a landmark year for ENHYPEN. Their 8th Mini Album, THE SIN : BLISS, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking the group's first-ever chart-topper and fifth double-million-selling album. Its lead single, “Bloody Paradise,” landed No. 23 on Billboard's Bubbling Under the Hot 100 and earned ENHYPEN their first-ever music show grand slam in Korea, further underscoring the group's continued momentum in music and performance.

Beyond music, ENHYPEN have continued to demonstrate the broader influence of their artistry. Their global blood donation campaign, launched alongside THE SIN : VANISH in January, has drawn nearly 10,000 participants across Korea, Japan, and Singapore. The campaign's impact was also highlighted during a meeting with WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Seoul on October 22, where the group discussed how music and fan engagement can help turn awareness into meaningful action.

Marking ENHYPEN's third comeback of the year, THE SIN : PARALLEL WORLD celebrates the group's bond with ENGENE (their fandom) while bringing the 'THE SIN' series to a close. The single will be released digitally on November 20, with the physical album arriving on November 23.

About ENHYPEN:

ENHYPEN have swiftly ascended to global prominence as a K-pop powerhouse, achieving record-breaking milestones since their 2020 debut. Bursting onto the scene with their debut mini-album BORDER : DAY ONE, they quickly established themselves as unrivaled storytellers, shaping a distinct conceptual identity. To date, ENHYPEN have notched six Billboard 200 Top 10 albums—MANIFESTO : DAY 1 (No. 6, 2022), DARK BLOOD (No. 4, 2023), ORANGE BLOOD (No. 4, 2023), ROMANCE : UNTOLD (No. 2, 2024), DESIRE : UNLEASH (No. 3, 2025), and THE SIN : VANISH (No. 2, 2026). Expanding their global footprint, they made a landmark U.S. stadium debut during their 2023 'FATE' world tour and, in 2025, became the fastest K-pop boy group to perform at Coachella. Their 2025 'WALK THE LINE' world tour marked yet another milestone, with both the U.S. and European legs selling out entirely, further cementing their status as one of the true scene-stealers of the global stage. This year, ENHYPEN continue their global ascent with 'BLOOD SAGA,' their largest world tour to date, marking the group's first-ever tour across Latin America before bringing their signature storytelling and electrifying performances to audiences across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and beyond.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BELIFT LAB (HYBE)



Photo Credit: BELIFT LAB (HYBE) | Click

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