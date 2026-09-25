Dylan Gossett Releases RAMBLIN' Album, Kicks Off Tour in Nashville
The Texas singer-songwriter blends Americana and Red Dirt influences on his latest record, which follows his 2025 debut.
Dylan Gossett has released his sophomore album, Ramblin', out now via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records.
Emerging as one of the leading new voices in Texas Country, Gossett has carved out a distinct sound blending Americana and Red Dirt influences with lyricism rooted in his Southern upbringing. Ramblin' builds on the foundation of his critically acclaimed 2025 debut album, Westward, while expanding on the deeply personal songwriting at the heart of his music. Written after years of relentless touring around the world, the new record finds Gossett returning home to Austin, Texas with a renewed perspective on love, relationships, and the place that shaped him. According to Gossett, Ramblin' 'feels like a homecoming.'
He continues, 'Where Westward is all about this change of life I went through and the craziness of touring around the world and life flipping upside down, Ramblin' is about coming back home and having real relationships when I was off the road. Relationships with friends, with significant others, with family, with faith. I'm grounding myself in this music.'
Alongside the album, Gossett has revealed a Lake House Sessions live performance video of Ramblin''s sonic and emotional centerpiece, 'Headed Back To Austin.' The album also includes previously released singles, 'Clothesline,' 'Loving You Like That,' and 'Honeysuckle,' which introduced the world to this next chapter for the artist.
https://dylangossett.lnk.to/HeadedBackToAustin-lakehouse
Fresh off select North American dates supporting Mumford & Sons and The Red Clay Strays, Gossett prepares to begin the second leg of his co-headlining U.S. tour with Charles Wesley Godwin, which runs through the end of October. Tomorrow, Gossett and Godwin play The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN before stopping in New York City, Raleigh, Asheville, and more. Last week, Gossett was also announced on the 2027 Stagecoach lineup, playing on Friday, April 23rd. Continuing his rapid global ascent, he'll also launch a headline tour across Australia and New Zealand later this fall and in Europe and the U.K. at the top of next year. With over 200,000 headline tickets sold worldwide, there has been repeat demand for Gossett not only in North America but globally, as his tours have sold out across Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Europe.
Over the past three years, Dylan Gossett has emerged as one of country music's most exciting new voices. Hailing from Austin, Texas, the 27-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer has amassed nearly 1.5 billion career streams, led by his breakthrough anthem 'Coal,' now certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA in the U.S. and Multi-Platinum internationally. Gossett has earned acclaim for his songwriting while sharing music with collaborators including Noeline Hofmann and Ole 60. His rise has also seen him tour alongside artists including George Strait, Zach Top, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, HARDY, and The Red Clay Strays, while appearing at marquee festivals including Stagecoach and Austin City Limits Music Festival. Recognized by Spotify and Amazon as an Artist to Watch and named to MusicRow's Next Big Thing list, Gossett continues to build his profile in modern country and Americana.
Ramblin' Tracklist
'Headed Back To Austin'
'Love and Such'
'The Old Me'
'Ramblin''
'Head In The Clouds'
'Running From The Sun'
'Snow Melt'
'Just Fine'
'All Mine'
Upcoming Tour Dates
Sept 26 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle ^
Sept 29 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^
Oct 1 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater ^
Oct 2 - Asheville, NC - Hellbender ^
Oct 3 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall *RESCHEDULED DATE
Oct 16 - College Station, TX - Farmer's Fest
Oct 24 - Waco, TX - Silobration
Oct 27 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
Oct 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Citizens Live at The Wylie ^
Nov 6 - Robinsonville, MS - Bluesville at Horseshoe Tunica
Nov 20-22 - St. Petersburg, FL - St. Pete Country Fest
Nov 21 - Apopka, FL - Apopka Amphitheater *
Dec 3 - Perth, AUS - ICF Outdoor
Dec 5 - Brisbane, AUS - Fortitude Music Hall
Dec 6 - Sydney, AUS - Sydney Opera House Forecourt
Dec 8 - Melbourne, AUS - Festival Hall
Dec 11 - Auckland, NZ - Town Hall
Dec 12 - North Canterbury, NZ - Waipara Winehouse
Feb 15, 2027 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg +
Feb 16, 2027 - Brussels, BE - La Madeleine +
Feb 18, 2027 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton +
Feb 19, 2027 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse +
Feb 21, 2027 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham +
Feb 23, 2027 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow +
Feb 24, 2027 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow +
Feb 27, 2027 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena +
April 23, 2027 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach
^ with Charles Wesley Godwin
* with Buffalo Traffic Jam and The Jack Wharff Band
+ with Noah Rinker
Earlier this spring, Gossett released the single 'My Boy,' celebrating the birth of his first child and dedicating the song to his growing family, before returning with a handful of singles from Ramblin', a reflection on home, love, and the relationships that matter most. He recently joined Mumford & Sons and The Red Clay Strays on select dates of their North American tours this summer. Up next, he'll co-headline a U.S. tour with Charles Wesley Godwin before embarking on headline shows across Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the U.K.
Photo Credit: Harrison Hargrave
Photo Credit: Harrison Hargrave
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