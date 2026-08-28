Dylan Gossett Releases New Single CLOTHESLINE, Launches Tour With Charles Wesley Godwin

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Ahead of his sophomore album, Ramblin', arriving next month, multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Dylan Gossett has unveiled a new song from the record, 'Clothesline,' out now. The track serves as the latest preview of Ramblin', set for release September 25th via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records.

Built around Gossett's vivid storytelling, 'Clothesline' captures the push and pull of a relationship he knows will ultimately leave him hanging. Over warm acoustic instrumentation, Gossett wrestles with second guessing and the temptation to fall back into something familiar, even when he already knows how it will end. On the chorus, he sings, 'I know you're just gonna hang me out to dry / So close to bein' left on that clothesline / Oh second guessing's always left in this old heart of mine.'

Alongside the official audio, Gossett has unveiled a live performance of 'Clothesline' shot at his family's lake house outside of Austin.

'Clothesline' offers another glimpse into Ramblin', which marks the next chapter for one of country music's fastest-rising artists. Building on the foundation of his critically acclaimed 2025 debut album, Westward, the new record expands the deeply personal songwriting that has become his signature. Written after years of relentless touring around the world, Ramblin' finds Gossett returning home to Austin, Texas, with a renewed perspective on love, relationships, and the place that shaped him.

'Clothesline' follows recent album singles 'Loving You Like That,' 'My Boy' and 'Honeysuckle.' Together, the songs introduce a more grounded chapter for Gossett, centered on home, love, family, and the relationships that remain when life on the road slows down.

Fresh off select North American dates supporting Mumford & Sons and The Red Clay Strays, Gossett begins his co-headlining U.S. tour with Charles Wesley Godwin, which runs through the fall. Continuing his rapid global ascent, he'll also launch a headline tour across Australia and New Zealand later this fall. With over 200,000 headline tickets sold worldwide, there has been repeat demand for Gossett not only in North America but globally, as his tours have sold out across Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and Europe.

Over the past three years, Dylan Gossett has emerged as one of country music's most exciting new voices. Hailing from Austin, Texas, the 27-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer has amassed nearly 1.5 billion career streams, led by his breakthrough anthem 'Coal,' now certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA in the U.S. and Multi-Platinum internationally. Gossett has earned acclaim for his authentic songwriting while sharing music with collaborators including Noeline Hofmann and Ole 60. His meteoric rise has also seen him tour alongside some of today's biggest artists, including George Strait, Zach Top, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Noah Kahan, Morgan Wallen, and HARDY, while appearing at marquee festivals including Stagecoach and Austin City Limits Music Festival. Recognized by Spotify and Amazon as an Artist to Watch and named to MusicRow's Next Big Thing list, Gossett continues to cement himself as one of the defining new voices in modern country and Americana.

Ramblin' Tracklist

'Loving You Like That'

'Clothesline'

'Headed Back To Austin'

'Love and Such'

'The Old Me'

'Ramblin''

'Honeysuckle'

'Head In The Clouds'

'Running From The Sun'

'Snow Melt'

'Just Fine'

'All Mine'

Upcoming Tour Dates

Aug 28 - Lubbock, TX - Cook's Garage ^

Aug 29 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater ^

Sept 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center ~

Sept 4 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's ~

Sept 11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center ~

Sept 12 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena ~

Sept 16 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego ~

Sept 17 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena ~

Sept 23 - Baton Rouge, LA - Texas Club *RESCHEDULED DATE

Sept 26 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle ^

Sept 29 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^

Oct 1 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater ^

Oct 2 - Asheville, NC - Hellbender ^

Oct 3 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall *RESCHEDULED DATE

Oct 16 - College Station, TX - Farmer's Fest

Oct 24 - Waco, TX - Silobration

Oct 27 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Oct 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Citizens Live at The Wylie ^

Nov 6 - Robinsonville, MS - Bluesville at Horseshoe Tunica

Nov 20-22 - St. Petersburg, FL - St. Pete Country Fest

Nov 21 - Apopka, FL - Apopka Amphitheater *

Dec 3 - Perth, AUS - ICF Outdoor

Dec 5 - Brisbane, AUS - Fortitude Music Hall

Dec 6 - Sydney, AUS - Sydney Opera House Forecourt

Dec 8 - Melbourne, AUS - Festival Hall

Dec 11 - Auckland, NZ - Town Hall

Dec 12 - North Canterbury, NZ - Waipara Winehouse

2027

Feb 15 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg +

Feb 16 - Brussels, BE - La Madeleine +

Feb 18 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton +

Feb 19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse +

Feb 21 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham +

Feb 23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow +

Feb 24 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow +

Feb 27 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena +

^ with Charles Wesley Godwin

~ with The Red Clay Strays

* with Buffalo Traffic Jam and The Jack Wharff Band

+ with Noah Rinker

About Dylan Gossett

Hailing from Austin, Texas, 27-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer Dylan Gossett has quickly become one of the leading new voices in Texas Country with his signature blend of Americana and Red Dirt influences and lyricism rooted in his Southern upbringing. The multi-platinum certified artist has amassed nearly 1.5 billion streams across his catalog to date. He first broke through in 2023 with his breakout single 'Coal,' now certified 2x Platinum in the U.S., Canada and Ireland, Platinum in Australia, and Gold in the U.K. Praised by The New York Times as 'one of the year's best country songs,' 'Coal' established Gossett as one of Texas Country's leading new voices.

Gossett continued his rise with his EPs No Better Time [2023] and Songs In The Gravel [2024] before releasing his critically acclaimed 2025 debut album, Westward, via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records. Self-written and self-produced, the album chronicled his whirlwind rise and was led by singles 'Like I Do,' 'American Trail,' and 'Sweet Lady.' As his audience continued to grow, Gossett sold more than 200,000 headline tickets worldwide and performed at marquee festivals including Stagecoach and Austin City Limits Music Festival. Recognized as one of country music's fastest-rising artists, Spotify and Amazon named him an 'Artist to Watch,' while MusicRow included him on its 'Next Big Thing' list.

Earlier this spring, Gossett released the deeply personal single 'My Boy,' celebrating the birth of his first child and dedicating the song to his growing family, before returning with 'Honeysuckle,' a heartfelt reflection on home, love, and the relationships that matter most. Most recently, he announced the release of his upcoming new single, 'Loving You Like That.' He recently joined Mumford & Sons and The Red Clay Strays on select dates of their North American tours this summer. This fall, he'll co-headline a U.S. tour with Charles Wesley Godwin and headline shows across Australia and New Zealand.

Photo Credit: Harrison Hargrave



Photo Credit: Harrison Hargrave

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